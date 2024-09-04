The Sister Accord® Foundation Celebrated Eleventh Anniversary With Weekend of Sisterhood & Love

Event Honored the Latest Recipients of The Sister Accord® Leadership Award; Featured Stellar Performances from Musical Sensations Kenny Lattimore and Deborah Cox

CINCINNATI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord® Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, marked its eleventh anniversary with "A Weekend of Celebrating Sisterhood & Love." Spanning August 30th and August 31st, this special weekend featured a series of distinguished events and notable moments in iconic Cincinnati venues, including:

L- R Founder of The Sister Accord® Foundation Sonia Jackson Myles and Grammy® nominated, multi-platinum R&B/Pop recording artist and Broadway actress Deborah Cox, who also received The Sister Accord® Leadership Award. L- R Founder of The Sister Accord® Foundation Sonia Jackson Myles with The Sister Accord® Leadership Award Honorees Jean Freeman, Cynthia Booth, and Deborah Hayes.

The Sister Accord ® 's 30th Leadership Development Tea Party, one of the Foundation's signature programs and wide-reaching initiatives. Hosted in partnership with Prime Cincinnati, girls and women learned about the importance of strong, healthy, positive relationships with each other and the importance of emotional, mental, and physical health and wellness.





Leadership Award to , Grammy nominated, multi-platinum R&B/Pop recording artist and Broadway actress; , President and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network; , President and CEO of Emerge Manufacturing; and , Principal and CEO of woman-owned advertising agency Zambezi. This prestigious award honors individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society. "Celebrating Sisterhood & Love Concerts" held at Ludlow Garage, which featured musical performances by Grammy® and Soul Train Award-nominated R&B artist Kenny Lattimore , and Grammy® Award-nominated, multi-platinum R&B/Pop recording artist and Broadway actress Deborah Cox .

The Foundation hosted its first Leadership Development Tea Party eleven years ago, with the City of Cincinnati declaring August 31st as The Sister Accord® Day. Since then, Founder Sonia Jackson Myles has touched the lives of many, inspiring individuals across the globe to perform random acts of kindness throughout the day for strangers, friends, and family. The Foundation has also transformed innumerable women's and girls' lives with its many initiatives, programs, and over a quarter of a million dollars of financial support, along with its beloved YouTube videos, which have accumulated 64.4 million views and 289 million impressions to date.

"I'm incredibly proud of the remarkable achievements we've made through The Sister Accord® Foundation over the past eleven years," said Sonia Jackson Myles, Founder and CEO of The Sister Accord® Foundation. "Since our founding in 2013, we have made a profound impact on girls and women across the globe by focusing on our three core pillars: to educate girls and women, enlighten them of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicate bullying and violence against them. I couldn't think of a better way to spend The Sister Accord® Day than by honoring these inspiring women leaders and empowering one another to be the best versions of ourselves. I'm so grateful to our sponsors for their support: Blockboard, Shatter The Ceiling Foundation, Interact for Health, Duke Energy, All-In Cincinnati, Prime Cincinnati, and Ludlow Garage. Thank you for believing in our dream to touch and inspire 1 billion girls and women to learn how to love themselves and each other. The girls who are part of The Sister Accord® are potential future employees of your companies. They will be prepared for careers with a strong sense of self and understand that Great Leaders Have Great Relationships™️."

This momentous occasion follows the further expansion of The Sister Accord® Foundation in Africa, having launched two chapters in Zimbabwe, one in Malawi and one in Johannesburg, South Africa, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation. There are also chapters at The University of Zimbabwe and in the states at The Ohio State University, and others planned to launch in the Bahamas, Liberia, and Nigeria, all dedicated to hosting Tea Parties and empowering positive change in the lives of girls and women.

The Sister Accord® Foundation (https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/) is a 501c3 organization focused on enabling girls and women to establish and nurture positive, supportive, and loving relationships with each other. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D.® Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord® LLC's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' Platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe. The organization also holds events throughout the year to inspire and promote Sisterhood, Anti-Bullying, Health & Wellness.

