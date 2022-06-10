The Sister Accord Honors the Late Nella D. Jackson with the Global Launch of Song "When I Close My Eyes" and the Naming of Three Winners of the 2022 Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship

"My mother, Nella D. Jackson, was an incredible person and an inspiration to so many," said Jackson Myles. "I have chosen June 10 th , the day that she transitioned in 2019, to honor her with the release of "When I Close My Eyes," a tribute to her and the challenge of losing a loved one. When I originally wrote the lyrics for this song, it was to help me through my own grief, but it quickly became apparent that during these times with the millions of deaths due to Covid-19, violence, mental health issues, and other causes, this message of hope is for everyone. I've also chosen this time to celebrate three amazing young women who consistently uphold the three pillars of The Sister Accord. As my mother instilled in me, it is through education that we will truly change the world."

"When I Close My Eyes" was released globally today and is being heard in 100+ countries, on six continents. Listeners around the world will be asked to perform random acts of kindness in what Jackson Myles has titled "The Global Love Release." Lyrics for "When I Close My Eyes" were written by Jackson Myles and Grammy-nominated musician, singer, songwriter, and producer, Paul Randolph, and aim to inspire those suffering from the loss of loved ones to persevere through the stages of grief which can bring a multitude of feelings – from sadness to joy – as felt in this song. Listen to the song here .

Faith Daniels, Program Director, WROU Dayton, and Host of Community Focus, shared her love for the song, saying, "I wanted to extend the invitation to people who have lost loved ones from Covid-19, gun violence, domestic violence, abuse, or suicide. There are so many people that will find joy in this music, and today we will celebrate this beautiful song and random acts of kindness."

"The FM OMNI-CHANNEL is excited to add new house music, "When I Close My Eyes," to our playlist. For all new adds, we look for music with a 'heartbeat' – a combination of message, rhythm, and beat. When it's there, as it is with "When I Close My Eyes," you feel it. And, no pun intended, I expect House Heads all over the world to be pumping it," said Tracey V. Bell, President and CEO, The FM Omni-Channel.

Jackson Myles today also announced the 2022 recipients of The Sister Accord Foundation's annual Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarships which were made possible by the ongoing generosity and support of The 7 Principles Foundation as well as entrepreneur Daymond John and philanthropists Paul and Annette Venables. Winners are:

Jayda Rogers , an alumna of The Ohio State University , where she studied Public Affairs, Public Management, Leadership and Public Policy. Jayda was the inaugural Founder and President of The Sister Accord student organization at The Ohio State University and will be furthering her education at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in the fall.

, an alumna of The , where she studied Public Affairs, Public Management, Leadership and Public Policy. Jayda was the inaugural Founder and President of The Sister Accord student organization at The and will be furthering her education at School of Law in the fall. Sameera Shields, a graduate of St. Timothy's School, where she was on the school's honor roll and participated in various musicals. Sameera will be attending Norfolk State University this fall, majoring in Drama and Theatre.

this fall, majoring in Drama and Theatre. Victoria Colon Lopez , a rising junior at Agnes Scott College with a double major in Psychology and Public Health. Victoria hopes to positively impact public health policy to establish equitable regulations that address the needs of marginalized communities.

These are just the latest initiatives from The Sister Accord, LLC, an organization dedicated to empowering girls and women with the mission of teaching one billion girls and women how to love themselves and each other. Now in its eighth year, The Sister Accord has never been stronger or its work more necessary. Since late 2019, between The Sister Accord and The Sister Accord Foundation (a 501c3 organization), over $190,000 in grants, scholarships, and financial support has been given to individuals to pay rent, mortgage, and other bills. The Sister Accord Foundation also celebrated its move to become an official global organization with the launch of a Sister Accord chapter in Harare, Zimbabwe in 2021. The Sister A.C.C.O.R.D. Leadership Development Program is used by school districts, and The Sister Accord's 'Sisterhood & Brotherhood in The Workplace' platform has made a significant, positive difference in corporate America and around the globe.

