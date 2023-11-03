The Sixth CIIE is ready to welcome the world

News provided by

CIIE

03 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 154 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the sixth edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will take place from Nov 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

As the world's first national-level import-themed trade fair, the CIIE will once again comprise a business exhibition, a country exhibition, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a number of supporting activities as well as people-to-people cultural exchange events.

Continue Reading
The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China's Shanghai.
The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the China International Import Expo (CIIE), in East China's Shanghai.

This year's Business Exhibition will feature 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants, including the world's top 15 automotive brands, top 10 industrial electrical companies, top 10 medical device companies, three major mining giants, four major grain traders and five major shipping companies. Some 1,500 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also be showcasing their products at the event.

Over 400 new products, technologies and services will be presented at the six exhibition areas — Food and Agricultural Products, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, Consumer Goods, Trade in Services, and Automobiles, said Sheng.

The sixth CIIE will again feature the physical Country Exhibition. Eleven countries, including Bahrain, Central African Republic, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Honduras, Mali, Oman, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe will attend the Country Exhibition for the first time. Honduras, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa and Vietnam are this year's guest countries of honor.

In line with the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), many countries involved in the initiative are set to be a part of the expo. Sixty-four BRI countries will join the Country Exhibition and over 1,500 companies from BRI countries will be present at the Business Exhibition, which occupies an exhibition area of nearly 80,000 square meters, an increase of about 30 percent compared with the previous edition.

The CIIE has also encouraged the least developed countries (LDCs) involved in the BRI to introduce their premium products to the Chinese market by offering free booths, construction subsidies and tax incentives.

As an integral part of the CIIE, this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum will focus on global openness, green development, digital economy and smart technologies.

Some parallel sessions will be co-hosted by international organizations, including the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Trade Center (ITC), the United Nations Global Compact and more.

Nobel laureates, Turing Award winners, and a host of high-profile entrepreneurs will take part in several sub-forums and share their insights into global issues. Authoritative reports, including the World Openness Report 2023, will also be released during the forum.

Exhibitor application for the 7th CIIE is now open. Join us and reap your benefits at CIIE 2023 & CIIE 2024 where opportunities await! https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?local=en&from=press

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.：0086-21-968888

Email: [email protected]
Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263540/CIIE.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938442/4375625/CIIE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CIIE

Also from this source

CIIE enhances China-Kazakhstan cooperation under BRI

CIIE enhances China-Kazakhstan cooperation under BRI

China International Import Expo plays a significant role in facilitating cooperation between China and Kazakhstan in the wake of the Belt and Road...
CIIE holds business forum in Kazakhstan

CIIE holds business forum in Kazakhstan

A business forum on China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Kazakhstan on September 7. Yu Xiantao, economic and commercial counsellor of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.