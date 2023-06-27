The Skin Center Offers New Jawline Filler, JUVÉDERM® VOLUX™ XC, as an Injectable Option for Patients

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center, one of the country's largest medical spas specializing in injectables and among the top 1% of Juvéderm providers nationwide, now offers Juvéderm® Volux™ XC in their eight locations across Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Juvéderm Volux XC is the first and only hyaluronic acid filler that is FDA-approved for improving jawline definition.

An aesthetic clinician at The Skin Center customizes her patient’s filler treatment.

"At The Skin Center, we offer 19 different types of filler, and Juvéderm Volux XC is a great addition. It is unique in that it is a highly moldable yet firm gel that can be sculpted at initial injection, then retain its desired shape over time. These properties make Volux an effective solution for redefining the jawline and chin, two areas that lose definition over time due to the loss of bone density as a result of aging," explains Dr. Rachel Mistur, Medical Director of The Skin Center and board-certified dermatologist.

This 60-minute aesthetic treatment produces instant results that many patients at The Skin Center have already taken advantage of since its debut in March. "Mature patients love how it can reduce the appearance of jowls and provide more lift and structure to the mid and lower face. Juvéderm Volux XC is already popular with our male patients, many of whom seek a more defined jawline. Additionally, it is effective for patients looking to improve the contour and projection of their chin," says Dr. Mistur.

Since its founding over 40 years ago, The Skin Center has maintained an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional cosmetic treatments and has provided patients with procedures that are safe, research-driven, and have superior results. "The training and experience of our clinical team are what really set us apart. We've been an industry leader in dermal filler treatment since its inception and strive to remain at the forefront in terms of training and injection technique. We also offer a comprehensive variety of fillers, which allows us to customize treatments based on our patients' unique needs for exceptional, natural-looking results." says Dr. Mistur.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center was founded over 40 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA and has served more than 500,000 patients since its founding. As a leader in aesthetic treatments, The Skin Center is a top Botox and filler provider nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring technologies on the market, and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The company now maintains eight medical spas across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

