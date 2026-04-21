THE SKIN OF COLOR SOCIETY (SOCS) SUCCESSFULLY PRESENTS LANDMARK SYMPOSIUM CHAMPIONING EVIDENCE-BASED DERMATOLOGY AND COLLABORATION

The 22nd annual event convened nearly 500 attendees from 13 countries, featuring insightful scientific presentations, panels, and a keynote session by 18th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, following a groundbreaking medical student breakfast program.

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin of Color Society (SOCS), the world's leading professional society dedicated to advancing skin of color dermatology, successfully presented its 22nd Annual Scientific Symposium, "Championing Evidence-Based Dermatology and Collaboration," on March 26, 2026, in Denver, Colorado. Held in conjunction with the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, this signature SOCS program convened nearly 500 attendees from 13 countries.

The 22nd Annual Skin of Color Society Scientific Symposium, "Championing Evidence-Based Dermatology & Collaboration," convened nearly 500 attendees from 13 countries. Speed Speed Skin of Color Society leaders from left: Drs. Victoria Barbosa, Rebecca Vasquez, Nada Elbuluk, and Crystal Aguh

Drs. Janiene Luke and Temitayo Ogunleye co-chaired the dynamic program developed under the leadership of the SOCS Scientific Meetings Committee. The innovative scientific program showcased insights from highly recognized experts, dermatology leaders, and emerging researchers, featuring the following presentations:

Welcome remarks by SOCS President Dr. Nada Elbuluk (now Immediate Past President)

Keynote session, Making a Difference, presented by Dr. Regina Benjamin

presented by Dr. Regina Benjamin Leadership During Turbulent Times presented by SOCS Founder Dr. Susan C. Taylor

presented by SOCS Founder Dr. Susan C. Taylor Tumor Microenvironment Signatures in CTCL: Implications for Personalized Medicine, presented by Dr. Courtney M. Johnson, 2021 Dermatology Research Award Recipient

presented by Dr. Courtney M. Johnson, 2021 Dermatology Research Award Recipient Risk of Psychiatric Comorbidities in Scarring vs Non-Scarring Alopecia: A Retrospective Cohort Study, an oral abstract presented by Nicole J. Baker, BS

an oral abstract presented by Nicole J. Baker, BS Presentations by Early Career Innovations Award Finalists, judged by award founder Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, and Drs. Tiffany Mayo and Roopal Kundu: Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) Imaging to Detect Early Hair Regrowth in Alopecia presented by Angela Anaeme, BS, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine LearnDx, presented by Priyanka Kadam, BS, Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine

Limitations for Gender Affirming Care in Challenging Times, presented by Dr. Klint Peebles

presented by Dr. Klint Peebles Holistic Patient Care & Advocacy Panel, moderated by Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd with panelists Drs. Michelle Oboite, Klint Peebles, and Rebecca Vasquez

moderated by Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd with panelists Drs. Michelle Oboite, Klint Peebles, and Rebecca Vasquez Distinct Metabolic Pathways of Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Severity-Associated Biomarkers, an oral abstract presented by Kingsley Osei-Karikari, BA, Weill Cornell Medical College, 4th Year Medical Student

an oral abstract presented by Kingsley Osei-Karikari, BA, Weill Cornell Medical College, 4th Year Medical Student Perioperative Racial Disparities in Patients with Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Undergoing Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an oral abstract presented by Umayr R. Shaikh, MPH

an oral abstract presented by Umayr R. Shaikh, MPH Leveraging AI to Build a More Sustainable Dermatology Practice presented by Dr. Vinod E. Nambudiri

presented by Dr. Vinod E. Nambudiri Physician Care & Wellness: Practical Strategies for Sustainable Practice Panel, moderated by Dr. Noreen Galaria, with panelists Drs. Naana A. Boakye, Vinod E. Nambudiri, Karolyn Wanat, and Heather Woolery-Lloyd

Closing remarks by Dr. Nada Elbuluk

In addition to these formal presentations, several scientific iPosters developed by emerging skin of color dermatology researchers were featured during the program breaks throughout the afternoon.

The 22nd Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium was made possible thanks to the generous support of the following sponsors: AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson (Champion Level); Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Clinique, Eli Lilly & Co, Incyte, Sanofi and Regeneron (Ally level); Pfizer and UCB (Partner level); Beiersdorf, Biogen, Clinuvel, LEO Pharmaceuticals, Organon, Ortho Dermatologics, Takeda, and Vaseline (Friend level); Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, EltaMD Skincare, Novartis, SkinCeuticals, Sun Pharmaceuticals (Special Acknowledgements).

Additional support for the Society's work was made possible thanks to individual donors to the SOCS Foundation, who received special access to a Donor Wellness Lounge throughout the day.

2026 Grants and Awards Presented

Several prestigious SOCS awards, grants, and special recognition were presented during the Symposium, including:

SOCS Career Development Award

Dr. Leandra A. Barnes, Stanford Medicine, Department of Dermatology, for "Investigating the Role of Geospatial Social Determinants of Health in Diagnosis and Healthcare Inequities in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): A Mixed-Methods and Machine Learning Approach."

2026 Dermatology Research Award

Dr. William Lewis, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, for "Clinical Validation of an Erythema Imaging Tool for Assessment of Inflammation in Skin of Color."

2026 Dermatology Foundation-Skin of Color Society Collaborative Mid-Career Award sponsored by Sanofi and Regeneron

Dr. Angel S. Byrd, Howard University, for "Understanding the Role of Pathogen-Mediated Immune Dysregulation in Hidradenitis Suppurativa." (Special bestowal of available 2025 funding.)

Dr. Tarannum Jaleel, Duke University Medical Center Dermatology, for "AR Signaling and CXCL12-Mediated Neutrophil Retention in Hidradenitis Suppurativa."

2026 Early Career Innovations Award

Priyanka Kadam, BS, Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine for Learn Dx.

This award is made possible thanks to Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali and EltaMD Skincare.

2026 Institutional Research Fellowship Awards

Duke University

University of Pennsylvania

This award is sponsored by Johnson & Johnson.

The Center for Leadership Resident Leader Award

Dr. Kala Hurst, Dermatology Resident PGY-4, Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals.

This award is supported by Eli Lilly & Co.

2026 Best iPoster Presentation

Shirin Shahsavari, BS, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Department of Dermatology, for "Tumor Microenvironment Remodeling in Mycosis Fungoides Across Diverse Patient Cohorts Revealed by Single-Cell Transcriptomics."

2026 Best Oral Abstract Presentation

Umayr R. Shaikh, MPH, Georgetown University, School of Medicine, 4th Year Medical Student for "Perioperative Racial Disparities in Patients with Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Undergoing Mohs Micrographic Surgery."

Inaugural SOCS Awards

In recognition of extraordinary contributions to the specialty, SOCS Founder Dr. Susan C. Taylor received the Skin of Color Champion of the Year, and Past President and Founding Member Dr. Valerie C. Callender received the Mentor of the Year Award.

Clinical Investigator Training and Mentorship Program

Mentors and mentees from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 cohorts were recognized for their participation in this groundbreaking training and mentorship initiative presented collaboratively by SOCS and the National Medical Association (NMA) Dermatology Section, listed here.

This program is supported by Johnson & Johnson.

Dermatologists of Tomorrow Scholarship (DOTS) presented by SOCS Foundation (SOCSF) and Cliniqu

We are proud to continue our partnership with Clinique via the Dermatologists of Tomorrow Scholarship (DOTS). Rooted in mentorship, this pioneering partnership was built to provide support to medical students interested in pursuing careers in dermatology and health equity. The Symposium celebrated the inaugural 2025 cohort and also marked the announcement of the 2026 cohort, comprised of 33 scholars.

Medical Student Breakfast

Preceding the Symposium, 150 medical students, dermatology residents, dermatology program directors, and dermatologist leaders gathered for the 2nd Annual Medical Student Breakfast, hosted in partnership with Clinique.

This unique mentoring program featured insights and inspiration for aspiring dermatologists, including open, practical conversations about the residency application process, mentorship relationships, and the future of dermatology, including the following presentations:

Opening remarks from SOCS President Dr. Nada Elbuluk

"From Student to Specialist: A Dermatologist's Journey," presented by SOCS leader Dr. Caroline Robinson

Pathway to Dermatology Panel: "The Match and Mentorship Journey" with program directors, Drs. Julia Riley and Jarad Levin, and dermatology residents, Drs. Kala Hurst and Gisselle Pichardo, moderated by Dr. Victoria Barbosa, with a robust Q & A period.

Sponsor Spotlight, featuring Kelly Fanning, SVP General Manager, Clinique North America

Closing remarks from Dr. Barbosa

The multi-faceted initiative is led by the SOCS Center for Leadership, co-chaired by Drs. Victoria Barbosa and Katrina Abuabara.

"We are thrilled to continue the longstanding SOCS tradition of showcasing seminal research and key insights from emerging researchers and accomplished experts to advance knowledge and understanding of dermatologic diseases and conditions in skin of color through our annual scientific symposium. We are grateful for our global community of distinguished dermatology leaders, members, investigators, trainees, and industry supporters from around the globe who contributed to the success and impact of this yearly program," comments Dr. Nada Elbuluk.

The Society will present its 23rd Annual SOCS Scientific Symposium on Thursday, March 18, 2027, in San Francisco, California.

About the Skin of Color Society (SOCS)

The Skin of Color Society (SOCS) is the world's leading professional dermatologic organization dedicated to advancing the field of skin of color dermatology. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Susan C. Taylor, SOCS is driven by the mission to achieve health equity and excellence in patient care through research, education, mentorship, and advocacy. With members representing 22 countries, SOCS membership includes highly skilled dermatologists across dermatology subspecialties (medical, cosmetic, and surgical), and practice settings (private practice, public service, and academia). The Society has mentored hundreds of medical students, dermatology residents, and fellows and awarded numerous research, fellowship, mentorship, observership, career development, and innovation grants to early and mid-career dermatologists. The work of the Society is supported by the Skin of Color Society Foundation (SOCSF). skinofcolorsociety.org

SOURCE Skin of Color Society