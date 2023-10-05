The smartphone sanitizer market to grow by USD 99.85 million from 2022 to 2027 | The market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like CASETiFY, CleanSlate UV and Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd., and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone sanitizer market is estimated to grow by USD 99.85 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.68%. The smartphone sanitizer market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer smartphone sanitizer market are CASETiFY, CleanSlate UV, Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Lexon SAS, PhoneSoap LLC, Pristine Screens LLC, Shenzhen Leadingplus Electronic Co., Ltd., The Clorox Co., Totallee, and Xiamen Atyou Health Technology Co., Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Sanitizer Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

CASETiFY: The company offers smartphone sanitizer such as UV phone sanitizer, it disinfect germs that live on phones surface.

CleanSlate UV: The company offers smartphone sanitizer such as Cleanslate vital which is a simple, fast and effective solution for sanitizing mobile devices.

Digimore Electronics Co.: The company offers smartphone sanitizer such as UV W1586 uv spa cell phone sterilizer with fast wireless charger which is designed to fit all cell phones below 6.2 inch.

The company offers smartphone sanitizer such as UV W1586 uv spa cell phone sterilizer with fast wireless charger which is designed to fit all cell phones below 6.2 inch. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the major countries that is greatly contributing to the growth of the smartphone sanitizer market in North America. Factors such as rising awareness regarding hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection of electronics such as smartphones, tablets, keyboards, and others and a peak in awareness programs about the use and intro of new products with eco-friendly ingredients, colors, fragrances, compact sizes, and prices are boosting the demand for smartphone sanitizers in the region. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

. Download Free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increasing awareness about importance of hygiene and cleanliness

Increasing awareness about importance of hygiene and cleanliness Key Trend - Rising demand from developing regions

- Rising demand from developing regions Major Challenges - The disadvantages of smartphone sanitizers

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into phone sanitizing devices, phone-cleaning wipes, and microfiber cleaning stickers. The phone sanitizing devices segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a significant share of the phone sanitizing devices segment in the smartphone sanitizer market. Phone sanitizing equipment includes sealed containers containing phone soap and portable disinfectant wands. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of phone sanitizing devices that deliver ultraviolet-C light, which is capable of neutralizing pathogen deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), is driving demand for this segment. Factors such as increasing hygiene awareness among consumers are expected to drive the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Sample Report

