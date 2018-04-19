'The Snowman Trek' Follows Four Ultra-Athletes Challenging an Impossible Himalayan Record, in Cinemas Nationwide May 17 Only

DENVER, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For one day this spring, moviegoers can catch the high-altitude action as a team of leading ultra-marathon runners journey to Bhutan to set a speed record on the world's hardest trek in "The Snowman Trek." Following the feature content, attendees will view an exclusive Q&A with the athletes, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

Tickets for "The Snowman Trek" can be purchased beginning Friday, April 20, online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Timothy Olson, The Snowman Trek

"The Snowman Trek" is presented by Fathom Events and Blue Fox Entertainment on Thursday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) in more than 350 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available April 20 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Bhutan's high Himalayan landscape is not known for athletic pursuits and its culture must be persuaded to let the elite ultra-runners, Ben Clark, Timothy Olson, Anna Frost and Chris Ord, pursue their dream. The result is an incredible shared accomplishment across 188.5 miles of foreboding landscapes, resulting in a once in a lifetime adventure that was always teetering on the edge of total failure.

"This documentary brings big mountains, a big story about mountain culture and exclusive shots all to the big screen," said Ben Clark. "That's why it should be seen in movie theaters. Audiences will experience the environments just as we did when they fly over the Himalayas, explore the landscapes and feel the team's truest emotions."

"'The Snowman Trek' is an impressive tale of perseverance in the face of adversity. This event illustrates what a group of committed athletes, and people overall, can achieve with enough resolve," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We're proud to partner again with Blue Fox to bring this spirited feature to cinemas nationwide."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 912 locations and 1,427 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Blue Fox Entertainment

Blue Fox Entertainment is a global distribution and film sales company specializing in connecting filmmakers to audiences and buyers around the world. We have a deep history in film production, marketing, finance, sales and distribution. We deliver movies to the domestic and international markets providing content across all media platforms, including Theatrical, On Demand, DVD and Television.

