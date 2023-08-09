The Social Business Intelligence Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.82% between 2022 and 2027 | Rapid urbanization and rising consumer drives the market growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Business Intelligence Market size is expected to grow by USD 5,749.99 Million at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2022 to 2027. This surge is driven by several key factors:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Business Intelligence Market 2023-2027

Increasing Demand for Social Media Analytics: Businesses across various industries are recognizing the importance of social media analytics to improve their brand loyalty and customer engagement. Social media analytics tools provide valuable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and sentiments, helping companies refine their marketing strategies and better understand their target audience.

Businesses across various industries are recognizing the importance of social media analytics to improve their brand loyalty and customer engagement. Social media analytics tools provide valuable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and sentiments, helping companies refine their marketing strategies and better understand their target audience. Growing Need to Improve Business Efficiency: Social business intelligence tools enable organizations to streamline their operations and make data-driven decisions. By analyzing social media data, businesses can identify trends, anticipate customer needs, and optimize their processes, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

Social business intelligence tools enable organizations to streamline their operations and make data-driven decisions. By analyzing social media data, businesses can identify trends, anticipate customer needs, and optimize their processes, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. Rising Importance of Brand Recognition on Social Media: In the digital age, social media platforms have become critical channels for building brand recognition and reputation. Companies are leveraging social business intelligence to monitor their brand presence, track online mentions, and engage with customers, ultimately boosting brand awareness and loyalty.

In the digital age, social media platforms have become critical channels for building brand recognition and reputation. Companies are leveraging social business intelligence to monitor their brand presence, track online mentions, and engage with customers, ultimately boosting brand awareness and loyalty. Security Concerns Driving On-Premises Adoption: Some companies prioritize data security and prefer on-premises deployment of social business intelligence solutions. On-premises deployments offer greater control and physical access restrictions, making them attractive to industries dealing with sensitive data, such as healthcare and government sectors.

Overall, the key factors along with the increasing prevalence of social media usage and the continuous growth of data generated through these platforms, are expected to fuel the expansion of the social business intelligence market during the forecast period. Learn how COVID-19 impacted the market growth or the drives, trends, and challenges by downloading the sample report.

Social Business Intelligence Market

The Social Business Intelligence Market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing importance of social media analytics in improving brand loyalty, customer engagement, and business efficiency. The market offers diverse deployment options, including on-premises and cloud-based solutions, with advanced targeting features. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of cloud-based solutions. Overall, businesses are leveraging social business intelligence to gain insights, make data-driven decisions, and enhance their brand presence in the digital era. To buy a complete report on the Social Business Intelligence Market, click here.

The Social Business Intelligence Market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (enterprises and government), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Historic market data from 2017 to 2021 is also included.

Below are some companies actively implementing various strategies to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Social Business Intelligence Market.

Acquia Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Emplifi Inc

GoodData Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ipsos Group S A

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetBase Solutions Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Piano Software Inc.

Qualtrics International Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sprout Social Inc.

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

These companies are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches.

Below, find some similar reports:

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market: The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The business intelligence and analytics platforms market size is forecast to increase by USD 17.99 billion. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Find the report here.

Business Intelligence (BI) Market: The business intelligence market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.49% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,144.6 million. This report covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, ICT, government, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Find the report here.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries.

SOURCE Technavio