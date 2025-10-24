The Social Governments Institute Announces the Opening of Nominations for the “Social Governments Award” 2025

"Effective Communication Empowers Governments"

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Governments Institute has announced the opening of nominations for the 3rd Edition of the "Social Governments Award" 2025, following the remarkable success of the 1st Edition held in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the 2nd Edition hosted in the United Arab Emirates, which witnessed the participation of numerous ministries, government bodies, and prominent figures in the field of government communication across the Arab world. This annual Award aims to motivate and encourage government entities to use social media tools in effective and innovative ways, enabling them to enhance government communication with citizens and business institutions to achieve development and prosperity. The Award seeks to highlight and recognize Arab governmental efforts in the field of digital government communication, while promoting continuous improvement and enhancing performance efficiency among Arab government institutions.

During his speech at the 2024 Award ceremony, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Eng. Ahmed Sabry, General Manager of the Social Governments Institute, emphasized the importance of transforming to the concept of "Social Governments," stating:

"With the widespread use of social media platforms, the concepts of participatory or smart governments have emerged. However, the next phase requires a shift toward social governments, where the citizen moves from being a mere recipient to becoming a planner and executor."

The Institute added that nominations are open to all ministries, authorities, and government institutions across the Arab world from October until the end of November 2025, according to the following award categories:

1. Award for the Best Governmental Figure in Public Communication through Social Media Platforms.

2. Award for the Best Arab Government Social Media Platform Incorporating Artificial Intelligence Applications.

3. Award for the Best Social Media Content Incorporating Artificial Intelligence Applications.

Notably, the Award is open to all government sectors, and has been classified into thirteen main governmental categories, including: Communications and Information Technology, Security and Defense, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Education and Scientific Research, Sports and Arts, Justice and Religious Affairs, Tourism, Finance, and Health.

The Institute explained that all submitted works will be evaluated according to specific criteria for each category, focusing on clarity, accuracy, and transparency, and aligned with internationally recognized standards in the field of government communication — such as those of the United Nations, the European Union, and American standards. The evaluation process will be carried out by a jury committee composed of public figures and experts from various Arab countries, ensuring fair and effective competition among all participating entities.

The Institute also noted that, alongside the Award, it will launch several prominent recurring events, including:

The Social Governments Conference: A Look into the Future, scheduled to take place on November 24–25, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 2nd Annual Forum for Social Media Officials, scheduled for February 2026, in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Through these initiatives, the Social Governments Institute continues to strengthen its pioneering role in supporting the evolution of government communication and in empowering citizens as essential partners in decision-making.

For more information about the Social Governments Award, please visit the official website: Award.SocialGovernments.com

