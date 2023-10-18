The SodaStream® E-TERRA™ Selected As Winner in the Good Housekeeping 2023 Kitchen Gear Awards

SodaStream

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The E-TERRA showcases a blend of functionality and sustainability recognized as unmatched in the beverage industry with this acknowledgment.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SodaStream®, the leading sparkling water brand, is thrilled to announce its cutting-edge E-TERRA™ model has been selected as a winner in the prestigious Good Housekeeping 2023 Kitchen Gear Awards. With its exemplary combination of design, innovation, and sustainability credentials, the SodaStream E-TERRA is perfect for sparkling beverage lovers who crave beverage creation and customization while doing good for the planet.

Good Housekeeping's seasoned analysts, with vast experience in product testing and culinary expertise, undertook months of rigorous evaluations of hundreds of products submitted for this year's awards. Products were also sent to over 1,000 consumers for testing in diverse home environments. Following a meticulous analysis of all gathered data, the SodaStream E-TERRA emerged as one of the elite winners, heralded for its unique blend of technology and design.

Introduced to the SodaStream portfolio in March 2023, the E-TERRA features a unique electric interface that allows consumers to precisely carbonate their water in just one touch. Three preset carbonation levels allow the consumer to control their carbonation and craft beverages just the way they like it. With a sleek footprint, textured finish, blue atmosphere light, along with LED tactile buttons that seamlessly blend into the panel, the E-TERRA's elevated design complements any kitchen. The E-TERRA can carbonate both 1 liter and 0.5-liter BPA free plastic reusable bottles – making it perfect for both at home use and an on-the-go lifestyle. With its improved features, the E-TERRA is perfect for entertaining or gifting this holiday season, bringing family and friends together to enjoy their favorite sparkling beverages.

"The E-TERRA is an embodiment of our commitment to marrying functionality with sustainability," shared Mark Fenton, Chief Business Officer at SodaStream North America. "Being recognized by Good Housekeeping, an institution with a legacy of trust and integrity, is an affirmation of our relentless pursuit to revolutionize the way the world drinks."

SodaStream is not only a great gift for yourself or a loved one, but also a gift to our planet. SodaStream PET carbonating bottles are reusable for 3 years, and every family with a reusable SodaStream bottle can save up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles, significantly reducing waste from store-bought bottles and cans.

Available in elegant white and black color variations, the E-TERRA is priced at $159.99 and can be purchased at SodaStream.com, as well as major national retailers including, Amazon, Target, and Walmart, among others.

For more information, please visit SodaStream.com.

About SodaStream: SodaStream, a PepsiCo subsidiary, is the world's leading sparkling water brand. Operating in over 47 countries across the globe, SodaStream empowers consumers to create perfect personalized sparkling beverage experiences with just a push of a button. By allowing its users to make better choices for themselves and the planet – SodaStream is revolutionizing the beverage industry and changing the way the world drinks. To learn more about SodaStream visit SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on FacebookInstagramTikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest.

Contact:
Alison Brod Marketing + Communications 
Dara Schopp Helitzer
[email protected]

SOURCE SodaStream

