The Soil of Leadership: Cultivating the Conditions for Transformation (Amplify Publishing) is OUT TODAY!

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Soil of Leadership, Dr. Britt Yamamoto presents a unique and memorable perspective on leadership that challenges conventional wisdom for guiding others. Drawing from his extensive global leadership experience—working closely with leaders and organizations from all over Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North America—Dr. Yamamoto introduces a timely framework that places paramount importance on holistic wellbeing and a profound understanding of the intricate systems critical for effective and sustainable leadership.

"The Soil of Leadership" by Dr. Britt Yamamoto is out today!

Inviting us to "dig where we stand," The Soil of Leadership seamlessly weaves evocative metaphors and captivating narratives from Dr. Yamamoto's life as both a sustainable farmer and organizational leader. Through these vivid examples, he illuminates the profound notion that genuine leadership doesn't solely emerge from visible accomplishments; rather, it thrives within the hidden roots that allow our true potential to flourish.

The Soil of Leadership serves as a compelling call to action, encouraging us to reevaluate our connections, not only with ourselves, but also with others. It inspires a transformative shift in our perception of time and space, fostering continuous reflection on our assumptions, perspectives, and purposes. This journey guides us toward a leadership ethos that unifies rather than divides, marking a significant milestone on the path to a brighter and more interconnected future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Britt Yamamoto is a visionary leader, entrepreneur, and educator with over two decades of experience shaping inclusive and generative learning environments across diverse sectors. As a clinical associate professor at the University of Washington's Department of Global Health, and the founding force behind international leadership organizations such as Perennial, RootSpring, and SOIL, he has ignited the leadership potential within hundreds of thousands of individuals worldwide, from India to Iraq, Malawi to Mexico, and Cambodia to Canada. His transformative influence extends to nurturing deeper connections with one's work, partnerships, and self.

THE SOIL OF LEADERSHIP is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . To learn more, visit https://thesoilofleadership.org/ !

