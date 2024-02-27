The Solana Foundation Kicks Off Ninth Hackathon, Renaissance

News provided by

Solana Foundation

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The online global hackathon, powered by Colosseum, reveals six different tracks with over $1 million in prizes and pre-seed funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solana Foundation, a non-profit foundation dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network, today announced its Renaissance hackathon, with registration now open on Colosseum. Renaissance, the ninth Solana Foundation hackathon, is a virtual competition for the next generation of builders on the Solana network. The hackathon will run from March 4 through April 8, 2024.

Renaissance hackathon participants can create a builder profile, find teammates, discuss new ideas, explore this year's competition tracks, and register to compete for over $1 million in prizes and pre-seed funding, all through Colosseum's online platform.

Over the last year, momentum on the Solana network has surged thanks to builders in the ecosystem continuing to drive innovation. These builders have established the Solana network as the premier destination for payments, consumer apps, gaming, social, decentralized physical infrastructure, and more. From solutions that allow merchants to accept USDC payments with near-instantaneous settlement and low fees, to a wave of new applications that have emerged beyond DeFi, Solana builders have contributed enormously to the diversification of applications on the network.

"Hackathons play a critical role in continued growth on the Solana network by fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration," said Dan Albert, Executive Director of the Solana Foundation. "These events empower builders to create meaningful solutions that will revolutionize industries, solve real-world problems, and develop practical applications that are only possible on Solana."

To continue encouraging the development of new use cases on the Solana network, the Renaissance online hackathon will focus on six tracks:

  • DeFi & Payments presented by Orca
  • Consumer Apps presented by Solana Mobile
  • DePIN presented by IO.NET
  • Gaming presented by Phantom
  • DAOs & Startup Communities presented by Squads
  • Infrastructure presented by Pyth

The winner of the best overall project will receive the Grand Champion Award, presented by Symmetry, which includes $50,000 USDC and tickets to Breakpoint 2024 Solana Foundation's annual conference. Three additional awards will be granted to the best public goods project, the best climate-related project, and the best project founded by university students. Hackathon winners will also become eligible to be selected to join Colosseum's Accelerator Program and receive $250,000 in pre-seed capital.

"We are thrilled to administer the next Solana Foundation hackathon on Colosseum," said Matty Taylor, Cofounder at Colosseum. "Following the success of Hyperdrive, there has been a lot of momentum among the Solana builder community. We are glad to be able to support them in the most critical steps of their journeys. We look forward to working alongside the Solana Foundation and many others in the Solana ecosystem to continue fostering experimentation, startup innovation, and real-world problem-solving."

The last Solana Foundation hackathon – Hyperdrive, which took place in late 2023 – saw more than 7,000 participants build over 900 projects.

To register and start building, please visit: colosseum.org/renaissance.

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/.

About Solana

Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized. For more information, please visit https://solana.com.

Media Contact
press@solana.org

SOURCE Solana Foundation

Also from this source

Solana Network Unveils Token Extensions: Empowering Financial Institutions and Enterprise-Grade Businesses to Enter Web3

Solana Network Unveils Token Extensions: Empowering Financial Institutions and Enterprise-Grade Businesses to Enter Web3

The Solana Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the Solana network's decentralization, adoption, and security, today announced the...
Solana Foundation's December 2023 Energy Use Report Highlights Commitment to Sustainability; Announces Offsetting Emissions Onchain

Solana Foundation's December 2023 Energy Use Report Highlights Commitment to Sustainability; Announces Offsetting Emissions Onchain

The Solana Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the Solana network's decentralization, adoption, and security, today released its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.