The Space Needle Welcomes 2025 on the West Coast with Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle

Viewers were wowed from San Diego to Seattle as the Pacific Time Zone rang in the new year with North America's largest structurally launched pyrotechnic display

Photos and Videos: Media Kit - Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle

Watch the Full Show

SEATTLE, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A chorus of "Happy New Year!" was heard around Seattle—and the West Coast—as the Space Needle ushered in 2025 with a dazzling display of lights, drones, and fireworks. Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle made history celebrating the West Coast's largest live New Year's celebration, as viewers from San Diego, Portland, Spokane, and Seattle all tuned to watch the broadcast and thousands gathered to watch in-person at Seattle Center.

Viewers were wowed from San Diego to Seattle as the Pacific Time Zone rang in the new year. Post this Space Needle welcomes 2025 with Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle.

At 11:52 PM, 500 drones took to the skies next to the Space Needle and showcased the wonders of the West Coast. Formations included the iconic Alaska Airlines tailfin, a San Diego surfer, and a giant octopus wrapped around the Space Needle. At the stroke of midnight an incredible light and firework finale erupted creating the largest structurally launched pyrotechnic display in North America. Other show highlights included:

The most powerful light show yet, with 160 unique light fixtures placed on the tower making the Space Needle brighter than ever before;

Live musical performance by Seattle -based band Sugar Bones for viewers at home, including the premiere of their song "Leave the Light On";

-based band Sugar Bones for viewers at home, including the premiere of their song "Leave the Light On"; Musical soundtrack full of 2024's biggest stars like Beyoncé, Chappell Roan , Sabrina Carpenter , and Washington State's Benson Boone . Plus, a feature from Seattle band Cytrus.

Alaska Airlines joined the party this year as the presenting sponsor. Viewers at Seattle Center were treated to giveaways at Alaska Airlines' pop-up booths, including a special giveaway for Alaska Airlines credit card holders.

"It's such an honor to ring in the New Year with the entire West Coast," said Randy Coté, Chief Marketing Officer for the Space Needle. "This show is an annual tradition for so many in Seattle, and we're thrilled to share the love across the Pacific Time Zone. Thank you to all our partners, from Alaska Airlines to the incredible technical specialists, that made this New Year's event a huge success."

The show was broadcast live on KING (Seattle), KREM (Spokane), KGW (Portland), and CW 8.2 (San Diego) with the show's audio simulcast by iHeart Radio on HITS 106.1 in Seattle.

To watch the full show, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and features The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Oen year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About Pyro Spectaculars by Souza

The Pyro Spectaculars Group of Companies is a third-generation family-owned and operated full-service firework and drone multimedia production company. Pyro is one of the largest and oldest pyrotechnic companies in the western United States. Pyro helped initiate the tradition of New Year's fireworks on the Space Needle in the mid1990s and has been the Space Needle's partner for New Year's at the Needle ever since. For more information visit: pyrospec.com

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

With a mission to design, connect and enhance experience, Illuminate Production Services works to provide production quality audio, video lighting, staging and more to clients nationwide. For more information visit: lightingips.com

For more information, contact:

Amy Cunningham, Space Needle Public Relations Director

Genny Boots, Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Space Needle