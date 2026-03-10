The Spire School Brings Tri-State Practitioners Together for a Coordinated Care Roundtable

STAMFORD, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 27, 2026, The Spire School will convene practitioners for Spire Roundtable: Coordinated Care Pathways for Students with Evolving Educational and Therapeutic Needs, taking place from 9:00–11:00 a.m. at 201 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06905.

A Greenwich Education Group school, The Spire School is NEASC-accredited and a Connecticut State–approved special education school, serving intellectually capable students in Grades 6–12 through a therapeutic day school model that pairs rigorous academics with evidence-based clinical health and wellness supports.

The roundtable is designed to strengthen coordinated care for children and adolescents with complex mental health and educational needs across the tri-state area by encouraging communication and shared problem-solving among professionals. Thomas Laudadio, LCSW and Head of the Spire School will host the conversation, moderated by Dr. Wendy Nash of Central Park Psychiatry, with clinicians, educators, and community leaders discussing effective collaboration across systems.

Participating panelists include Milestones Psychology, Newport Healthcare, Silver Hill Hospital, and Cognitive and Behavioral Consultants in White Plains.

RSVP is requested by Monday, March 23, 2026. Full details and RSVP information are available at https://info.spireschool.org/roundtable. (Attendees will be entered into a drawing as a thank-you for joining.)

About The Spire School

The Spire School, part of Greenwich Education Group, is a NEASC-accredited and Connecticut State–approved special education program. It is an independent therapeutic day school for intellectually capable students in Grades 6–12 who are struggling academically and emotionally. Students may experience anxiety, school avoidance, executive functioning challenges, or depression, and benefit from a smaller, supportive learning environment with rigorous academics and a strong mental health and wellness component.

Greenwich Education Group is part of the New Story network of schools and services.

