The Sport Fishing Championship selects SponsorCX as Its Software Solution for Sponsorship Management

In August 2021, The Sport Fishing Championship launched, securing multimedia rights and sponsorship opportunities for its eleven participating tournaments. Led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Neifeld, the SFC team will use the cloud-based system to manage their partnerships, ensuring the effective execution of all sponsorship agreements.

"SponsorCX is excited to work closely with such an amazing organization as The Sport Fishing Championship," says Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "This new and innovative eleven-event tournament is attracting lots of sponsorship interest. We're honored to have our software lead the charge in helping the tournament take its first steps to ensuring 'best-in-class' exposure for their sponsors."

Serving clients across various industries, including sports, entertainment, events, arts, and non-profits, SponsorCX provides a suite of online automated sponsorship management tools, including:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fulfillment

Inventory management

"We couldn't think of any better partner to help launch the SFC than SponsorCX," said Neifeld. "Their robust platform provides us with a strong foundation to manage sponsorship assets and streamline delivery from our inaugural tournament to the moment that we award the SFC Championship Trophy."

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2017, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com

About the Sport Fishing Championship

The Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) is the world's premier offshore fishing series, consisting of eleven points-based tournaments, culminating in one grand champion angling team. Competitors earn points based on their placement in SFC Qualifying Tournaments and additional points for every qualified catch recorded throughout the regular season. The top team receives a substantial cash prize, as well as the prestigious SFC Championship Trophy, carved out of lead crystal and measuring 3-feet in height. For more information about the SFC, visit SportFishingChampionship.com or follow on social @sportfishingchampionship.

