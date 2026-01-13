The Sports Facilities Companies Welcomes The Legacy Sports Group to National Portfolio

Strategic collaboration brings nationally recognized sports tourism leader William R. Knox, Sr. to SFC

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the nation's leading resource for the planning, development, and management of sports, recreation, and event destinations, today announced that William R. Knox, Sr. and his firm, The Legacy Sports Group, have joined the SFC team. Through a strategic collaboration, The Legacy Sports Group will become part of The Sports Facilities Companies, strengthening SFC's capabilities in sports tourism, destination development, and community impact initiatives nationwide.

"Our work has always centered on helping destinations tell their story, welcome more visitors, and deliver meaningful benefits to local residents," said William R. Knox Sr. "Joining forces with SFC is a natural next step in that mission. SFC shares our belief that sports facilities are engines for community pride, economic growth, and a lasting legacy. I'm excited to bring The Legacy Sports Group into this team and to help our partners around the country write their next chapter."

As SFC's new SVP of Business Development, he will work with its network of facilities and clients to drive strategic expansion, serving more, serving better, and growing its management portfolio.

A respected voice in the sports tourism industry, Knox has spent his career helping communities harness the power of sports to drive economic impact, enhance quality of life, and create opportunities for residents of all ages. With more than two decades of experience in sports tourism, venue development, and destination strategy, he has helped shape the growth of sports facilities and tourism markets across Indiana and the U.S. In a previous role as President and CEO of a company that conducted market and optimization studies for existing venues nationwide, Knox led efforts in communities such as Pasco County, Florida; Sutherland, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Fishers, Indiana—providing data-driven insights to improve performance and maximize community benefit.

Knox also previously served as Director of Grand Park Sports Campus, one of the nation's largest youth sports complexes, where he spearheaded strategic initiatives that increased revenue by 20% and generated over $1 million in annual operational savings. His earlier leadership roles with the Hamilton County Sports Authority, Hoosier Sports Corporation, and the Bloomington Convention & Visitors Bureau established him as a pioneer in leveraging sports tourism as a tool for regional development.

"William has built a career leading the sports tourism industry by transforming communities through best-in-class facilities, events, and programs," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of SFC. "Bringing him and The Legacy Sports Group into the SFC family accelerates our ability to serve our community partners with enhanced strategic insight and on-the-ground experience. His standard of excellence reflects our values of accountability with high-level collaboration, performance, and service."

By integrating The Legacy Sports Group's expertise into SFC's national platform, communities will benefit from a broader range of services—from sports tourism strategy and market positioning to operational best practices and long-term destination planning. The move is designed to create a seamless experience for cities, counties, and institutions seeking both big-picture strategy and day-to-day facility leadership.

"Communities are looking for partners who understand the full picture—from how a facility operates on a Tuesday night to how it positions a destination on the national stage," said Eric Sullivan, Executive VP of SFC. "William and The Legacy Sports Group bring a depth of sports tourism experience that perfectly complements our operational expertise. Together, we'll help communities move faster, make smarter investments, and create venues that deliver impact for decades."

With Knox and The Legacy Sports Group now part of SFC, current and future clients will have access to expanded support across sports tourism development, event recruitment, destination branding, and data-driven decision-making. This collaboration builds on SFC's history of partnering with communities to design, fund, and operate facilities that deliver both financial and social value.

To learn more about the Sports Facilities Companies, please visit our website at sportsfacilities.com.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. With over 90 managed venues and approximately 4,000 team members, represented by the SF Network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and produces almost $1 billion in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

