The Sports Geek Launches Second Annual "Beat the Geek" Pro Football Playoff Pick'em Contest With $10,000 in Prizes

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Geek has launched Beat the Geek, a free pick'em contest, for the second year running. The contest allows fans and bettors to compete against the Geek, an AI-powered pro football betting model, for up to $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC).

Beginning on Wild Card Weekend, registered players can submit picks for every professional football postseason game, including the big game. The contest runs from January 7 through February 8, 2026.

How the Contest Works

Players can enter by creating a free account with The Sports Geek. To score points on the leaderboard, players need to make picks on each playoff slate, including against-the-spread, moneyline, and over/under. Player prop selections will be available as well, along with a tiebreaker question.

Scoring will be tracked on live leaderboards. The player who beats the Geek with the most correct picks each week will win a weekly prize, while the overall top scorer across the postseason will win the grand prize.

Beat the Geek Prizes

A total of $10,000 in Bitcoin will be awarded during the 2026 professional football postseason.

Grand Prize ($5,000 in BTC)

At the end of the postseason, the player with the most correct picks on playoff games, including the championship game, will win $5,000 in Bitcoin.

Four Weekly Prizes ($1,000 in BTC)

The top scorer each week will receive $1,000 in Bitcoin. There are four weekly prizes available, one for each playoff round:

Round 1 | Wild Card Weekend: Picks open Wednesday, January 7

Round 2 | Divisional Round: Picks open Tuesday, January 13

Round 3 | Conference Championships: Picks open Monday, January 19

Round 4 | Championship Game: Picks open Monday, January 26

Winners will be notified via the email address associated with their account.

Eligibility and Entry Requirements

The contest is free to enter and open to residents of the continental United States and Canada who are 21 years of age or older at the start of the contest. No purchase is necessary. The deadline to submit or modify picks is 30 minutes before kickoff of the first game each week. One entry per person is permitted per week.

Full contest rules and conditions are available at The Sports Geek.

About The Sports Geek:

The Sports Geek provides free betting tips, expert picks, AI-driven predictions, and easy-to-follow game and betting guides. The platform continues to expand with new contests, tools, and content made to help sports fans get more enjoyment and value out of every game.

Contact: The Sports geek's team, [email protected], +1 (507) 702-0663

SOURCE The Sports Geek