The St. Ives Mixing Bar Returns To NYC This Summer

Inspired by St. Ives' iconic natural ingredients, the second installment of the St. Ives Mixing Bar features hundreds of unique ingredient combinations, desired lotion richness and facial scrub exfoliation levels. New this year, visitors can create custom face moisturizers made with on-trend ingredients, such as rose water, yuzu, kiwi, pink grapefruit, and more. For those looking to give their body lotion a fun boost, a new mineral shimmer can be added to any combination of ingredients.

For the first-time ever, exclusive retail products including bath bombs, lip scrubs, hand creams, and an Iconic Apricot rollerball fragrance will be available for purchase. Taking the in-store experience online, the St. Ives Mixing Bar shopping site will allow consumers nationwide to place orders for the full line of bespoke products as well as retail items. The online site will launch on June 15th until December 31st.

"We are excited to bring the St. Ives Mixing Bar back to New York this year, offering our consumers the chance to once again create their own skin care products using our favorite natural ingredients. We are bringing back some of last summer's top sellers – and have expanded the menu with some new surprises as well," said Suzanne Palentchar, Director of Marketing for St. Ives. "As a brand, we are always looking for new ways to engage with our consumers. In response to their feedback from last summer, we are excited to open an online direct-to-consumer extension of the store to bring the same custom experience of the store to fans nationwide."

Kicking off an exciting lineup of in-store appearances, model and social media star, Jordyn Woods, will be hosting a public meet and greet on June 15th. St. Ives has also partnered with Island Records to bring the best of pop music via surprise in-store performances. Live With St. Ives debuts on June 16th with British pop band rock band The Vamps. New acts will be announced throughout the summer. Admissions are on first come, first served basis. No purchase necessary.

The St. Ives Mixing Bar, located at 168 Fifth Avenue, will be open from June 15, 2018 until September 15, 2018. Store hours are Monday - Saturday 10:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M and Sunday from 11:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.

For information about in-store events and promotions at the St. Ives Mixing Bar, St. Ives and their products, visit www.stives.com. Watch everything happening at the St. Ives Mixing Bar this summer by following @stivesskin on social or searching #STIVESMIXINGBAR on Instagram.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Personal Care, Food & Refreshment and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands and the USLP, visit: www.unileverusa.com

