THE ST. JAMES AND TPH ACADEMY PARTNER TO LAUNCH PREMIER ACADEMIC AND SPORTS PERFORMANCE ACADEMY SERVING THE GREATER WASHINGTON REGION

First-Of-Its-Kind Program In The Region Offers Dedicated Student Athletes Unparalleled Opportunity to Excel in School and Sports

SPRINGFIELD, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the category-defining premium sports, wellness and entertainment platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with TPH Academy to establish The St. James Performance Academy. The academy will be an innovative academic and sports training program specially designed for student athletes based at The St. James's 450,000 sq. ft. flagship destination in Springfield, VA. From figure skating to baseball, field hockey, golf and more, student-athletes will receive specialized training and guidance from best-in-class educators and coaches who are dedicated to their growth, development and success as students, athletes and people.

"We understand the dual aspirations of student athletes who wish to excel in their academic endeavors while pushing the boundaries of their athletic potential," says Kendrick Ashton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "Our collaboration with TPH Academy is a seminal development towards nurturing the next generation of scholars and champions."

The St. James Performance Academy powered by TPH will offer a rich and rigorous, college preparatory academic curriculum provided in partnership with TPH Academy. Utilizing certified and NCAA-accredited courseware, student athletes can access their studies anytime and anywhere, enabling them to maintain their educational pursuits without compromising their training schedules. TPH Academy will bring all the benefits of its unique blended academic learning model to The St. James, providing flexibility, customization, and personal discovery, allowing student-athletes to be proactive in their academics while balancing competitive sport.

"We are incredibly excited to launch The St. James Performance Academy Powered by TPH," shared Alan Keeso, CEO of TPH Academy. "Everything about The St. James is world-class, and from the moment I first met co-CEOs Kendrick and Craig at the facility, I emphasized its fit for the academy model. I have yet to encounter an environment like it, and this collaboration will offer local student-athletes a truly unique experience that propels their development. We can't wait to welcome our first cohort as we combine our Study-Train-Play model with the leading-edge environment and athletic development experience delivered by The St. James."

At The St. James, student athletes will benefit from elite training regimes and state-of-the-art facilities that cater to a wide array of sports. From a FIFA-regulation sized field house, two NHL-sized ice rinks, to an Olympic-size swimming pool, the Flagship is designed to foster high-performance growth across a wide variety of sports.

"Aspiring athletes now have a platform that appreciates and supports their educational needs while not compromising the intensity and quality of their athletic training," said Craig Dixon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The St. James. "We consider it a game-changer for the realm of scholastic sports programs, and we're proud to partner with TPH Academy to bring this program to our Flagship in Springfield."

Recognizing the need for a balanced approach, The St. James Performance Academy's daily schedule is carefully crafted to strike the right chord between academics, athletics, and personal development. From academic coursework to high-performance training and replenishing recovery sessions, student athletes are immersed in a nurturing, yet challenging environment that primes them for success.

The St. James goes the extra mile by ensuring holistic care for its student athletes through professional coaching, nutritional guidance, performance recovery and injury-prevention measures. The facility offers a complete ecosystem where athletes can thrive and students can pursue their goals with the same vigor they apply to their sports.

Located in Springfield, Virginia, The St. James Flagship spans 450,000 square-foot, meticulously designed to house a variety of sports, entertainment and wellness activities, boasting a field house, two NHL-sized ice rinks, an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool and waterpark, gymnastic and dance studios, four regulation-sized basketball courts that can be transformed into nine volleyball courts, and more. With its outstanding sports complex, full service restaurant, in-house recovery services, and an array of elite coaches, athletes can experience a truly extraordinary training atmosphere.

Families are invited to learn more by registering for a live virtual informational session scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The St. James Performance Academy - Powered by TPH is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. To apply and learn more visit tphacademy.com/apply-now and view the state-of-the-art facilities and sports offerings of the St. James at thestjames.com .

About The St. James

The St. James is the premier sports, wellness and entertainment destination brand in the country. Our mission is to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness, entertainment and hospitality programs, services and experiences that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James aims to serve as the center of the universe in every community where it is located by delivering the most comprehensive combination of best-in-class sports and wellness venues, developmental and elite coaching, training and competition, five-star lifestyle experiences and family centered active fun all in an environment that engages, inspires and delights everyone that comes through our doors. For more information, please visit thestjames.com.

About TPH Academy:

TPH Academy is an academy-style, focused environment where dedicated student-athletes study, train, and play at their highest potential. TPH Academy's core purpose is to lead the world in the holistic development of student-athletes, advancing – in and beyond the game – the next generation of impact players. For more information about TPH Academy, please visit tphacademy.com and check out the 2022-2023 TPH Academy Impact Report.

