The St. James MLK Classic Returns for Its 5th Annual Showcase of Elite High School Basketball Talent

The St. James

11 Jan, 2024, 08:52 ET

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the premier sports, wellness, and active entertainment destination, proudly presents its 5th annual MLK Classic. Evolving from an all-boys showcase to a Co-Ed event, this distinctive tournament has doubled in size since its inception. Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., it combines elite high school basketball with cultural and leadership experiences. The event is scheduled from January 12 to 15, 2024, at The St. James in Springfield, VA, just outside the Nation's Capital.

Live action from 2023 The St. James 2023 MLK Classic
This year, thirty-nine teams from across the country will participate, showcasing some of the nation's most formidable talent. Notable matchups in the boys' division include #6 ranked Dynamic Prep (TX) facing off against the fierce Mt Zion Prep (MD). Additionally, the clash between #15 ranked John Marshall (VA) and Alexandria City (VA) promises an exhilarating display of local talent, while Immaculate Conception (NJ) squares off against Bishop McNamara (MD).

In the girls' division, expect high-caliber competition with #3 ranked Montverde Academy (FL) facing off against Elizabeth Seton (MD). Additionally, the #5 ranked Sidwell Friends (DC) will compete against Sacred Heart (KY).

Full schedule, teams, tickets, and live-streaming information, visit https://www.thestjames.com/mlk-classic.

Beyond the court, the MLK Classic offers a unique opportunity for participants to deepen their understanding of history and leadership. On Sunday, during a break in gameplay, Dr. Damion Thomas, Senior Sports Curator at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, will lead a forum discussion and accompany athletes on a tour of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

"We're thrilled to host the 5th edition of The St. James MLK Classic, welcoming elite high school basketball programs from across the country," remarked Afiba Fairnot, Director of Basketball at The St. James. "This tournament embodies the values of sportsmanship, diversity, and community that align with Dr. King's legacy. It's a celebration of talent and teamwork people together through the universal language of basketball."

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Allyson Musci at  [email protected], 703-239-6870.

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life.

News Releases in Similar Topics

