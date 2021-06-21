The St. James and Villarreal Virginia Academy Announce Player Development Partnership

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James FC Virginia and Villarreal Virginia Academy announced today a new strategic partnership highlighting a shared approach to increasing player development opportunities for emerging young players in both organizations.

Through a shared and holistic approach to helping each young player reach and maximize their potential, The St. James FCV and Villarreal Virginia Academy technical staff will collaborate in talent identification, individual player development and evaluation, expanded coaching education opportunities – all with the goal of increasing player access to year-round training and competition facilities and programming for players of all ages, abilities and interests.

"I'm looking forward to working with Christian, Doug and all members of both clubs' staff," said Bo Amato, Executive Director of VIVA. "It's really positive for us to have a strategic partnership with an organization that shares our mission and vision for youth. By coming together, all of our families will have a better youth soccer experience that supports hands-on learning, competitive opportunities and advancement into all levels of the game. This will certainly help the membership of both clubs and I am very pleased that we have taken this positive step."

The St. James FCV and VIVA boast a technical staff with vast professional, college and club experience - all of which supports individual player development, team formation and pathways to college, professional and National Team opportunities.

"Our mission and vision for player development and coaching education are congruent in a number of ways," said Douglas Homer, The St. James' Director of Soccer. "This partnership with VIVA is genuine in purpose and intent – collaborating with Bo, Carlos and members of the VIVA technical staff helps all players and families from both clubs find a pathway forward in the sport. We look forward to working together to curate meaningful programming that supports each player in his or her pursuit of excellence, on and off the field."

Further details pertaining to the partnership are available HERE.

CONTACT:

Annie Johnson

978-766-1211

[email protected]

SOURCE The St. James