The St. James Hires Legendary Coach Rick Sowell

SPRINGFIELD, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James is pleased to announce Rick Sowell as its new Director of Boys Lacrosse. With his coaching expertise and proven track record of success, Sowell's hiring will further elevate The St. James Boys Lacrosse Program as the region's premier training experience for players of all ages.

Acclaimed men's lacrosse coach Rick Sowell will takeover as Director of Boys Lacrosse at The St. James in Springfield, VA.

"We're ecstatic to welcome Rick to The St. James family," says Melissa Coyne, Athletic Director for The St. James. "His history of building world-class programs and high praise from his colleagues speak to his dedication to sharing his love of the sport and shaping exceptional young men. We're committed to hiring experts like Rick who have a history of helping young players achieve success at the highest levels of the sport."

Sowell is one of just three coaches to lead three different programs — Dartmouth, Stony Brook and Navy — to the NCAA men's lacrosse championship tournament. With more than 20 years coaching at the collegiate level, he's been honored five times as NCAA Division 1 coach of the year. He was also an assistant coach for Team USA, 2010 Gold Medal winners in the World Lacrosse Games.

As a player, Sowell was a star mid-fielder for Washington College in Chestertown, MD. He was a two-time NCAA All-American and has since been inducted into no less than five different halls of fame.

"I'm excited to bring more than 28 years of experience to The St. James," says Sowell. "The vision and mission to provide best-in-class sports training aligns perfectly with what I strive to achieve for the next generation of lacrosse talent."

Sowell will get started immediately enhancing spring and summer programming for The St. James, including a developmental academy, position-specific training, small group lessons and private instruction for boys. In addition, Sowell has introduced a new pre-season training program for rising college freshmen to keep skills fresh the summer before they begin their collegiate careers.

