The St. James Launches Skating Program Led By Renowned Coach Chérie Farrington

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James announced today the launch of its Learn-to-Skate and Figure Skating programs, which will be led by one of the region's most well-regarded coaches, Katherine "Chérie" Farrington. Farrington will lead the region's most comprehensive program with high quality instruction for hockey skaters, figure skaters and speed skaters. The skating program is a key part of The St. James's effort to build the region's most comprehensive set of sports offerings. The 450,000 sq. ft. sports, wellness and active entertainment destination is set to open in Springfield, Virginia, in September.

"Cherie has an incredible command of the skills required to build great skaters across all the ice sports and a unique ability to communicate very effectively with athletes of all ages," said Craig Dixon, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "She brings more than two decades of experience leading some of the region's best skating programs and we're looking forward to seeing her energy and passion for coaching skating on the ice at The St. James."

In her 25-plus years as a skating coach, Farrington has worked with more than 8,000 athletes at all skill levels. She is certified by the Professional Skaters Association as a Master Program Director, Master Group Instructor, Certified Moves Instructor and Registered Choreographer. She is also certified by USA Gymnastics as a Certified Developmental Teacher.

Off the ice, Farrington has served as a curriculum developer, pilot program director and workshop presenter for SportsScience Fun, LLC helping coaches and teachers link STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education concepts to sports participation for Kindergarten to 5th grade students. She also led ice arena programs, including managing some of the nation's largest Learn-to-Skate USA programs, creating and choreographing more than 15 original performances and leading sales strategies and customer relations.

"With the extraordinary ice rinks, fun recreational classes and performance training available at The St. James, we are offering athletes and families an unbeatable opportunity to develop their skills and love for skating," Farrington said. "We're building a program that welcomes skaters at every level and offers them the training they need to reach their full potential. First-step Fundamentals makes the first time on the ice fun and safe, then Glide 'n Go gets you moving with creative games and fun toys delivered by highly trained, friendly coaches to welcome skaters at every level. Programs for figure skaters working on technical skill development and performance training -- plus Synchronized Skating Teams -- will all find their home at The St. James."

The St. James skating program will offer skaters of all ages and skill levels across competitive ice sports -- hockey, figure skating and speed skating -- the opportunity to build excellent skating technical skills. With access to two NHL-sized ice rinks, a high-performance training center and first-rate coaching, The St. James is offering skaters the area's most comprehensive skating programs to help maximize their potential. Highlights of the skill development and educational programming include:

Learn-to-Skate programs for those new to ice skating, including preparation for hockey, speed skating and figure skating

Personalized training to help skaters achieve their individual goals

Group instruction in 11 skating disciplines, including Freeskate, Ice Dance, Theater On Ice, Synchronized Skating and more

Dance and gymnastics training to enhance figure skating skills and program performance

Parent education to introduce athlete parents to the world of skating

Collegiate training program for student-athletes

Team sport opportunities in Synchronized and Speed Skating

Dry-land training to build key skating techniques

Adult skating programs for all ability levels

The St. James is hosting an event for families and athletes to meet the coaches leading its sports programs on August 15, 2018. Interested families and athletes can request more information and RSVP by contacting The St. James sales studio at 703.239.6870.

