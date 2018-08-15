The St. James Serves Up World-Class Volleyball Training and Skills Development Program

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James today announced the launch of its volleyball program, providing some of the most expansive training opportunities in the region with a variety of age and skill-specific development programs. Led by former University of Mary Washington coach Kaitlynn Wickersham, The St. James volleyball program will feature learn-to-play classes, individual and group skills development training, youth and adult recreational and competitive league play, camps and clinics and more at the 450,000 sq. ft. complex set to open in September 2018 in Fairfax County.

"There is tremendous and rapidly growing interest in volleyball in this region and, with Kaitlynn Wickersham's leadership, we're going to be the premier location in the Washington region for players to achieve their goals in the game," said Kendrick Ashton, co-founder and co-CEO of The St. James. "Kaitlynn's experiences as a great volleyball player and exceptional young coach are an incredible asset to players looking to develop their skills and have fun while doing it, and we are thrilled to have her at the helm of our volleyball program."

Wickersham was a four-year starter and three-time all-conference player for the University of Mary Washington volleyball team. She previously served as assistant coach for the Richmond Volleyball club before returning to her alma mater as assistant volleyball coach and student athletic advisory committee liaison. She helped lead the Eagles to appearances in the NCAA championship tournament in 2015 and 2016, when the team finished No. 8 in the nation. She also served as head coach and camp director for Fredericksburg's Core Volleyball program where she worked with players ages 12 to 18.

"I've been coaching volleyball for years but the program we're building here at The St. James is something special," Wickersham said. "Players will have every tool at their disposal to take their volleyball skills to the highest level. I'm thrilled to be spearheading that work and continuing to help others find the same joy on the volleyball court that I have."

The St. James volleyball program offers players at every age the opportunity to develop their skills on the court through specialized training, strength and conditioning work, competitive play opportunities and individualized attention. Highlights of the program include:

Age specific learn-to-play programs starting at age 4 through elite competition at age 17 and over

Co-ed camps and clinics to train specific skills

Men's, women's and co-ed adult competitive leagues for players ages 15+

Girls and boys middle school competitive leagues

Position-specific training programs

Individual lessons to develop specific skills on the court

The St. James is hosting an event for athletes and families to meet the coaches leading its sports programs on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. For more information or to RSVP, please contact The St. James sales studio at 703.239.6870.

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, is set to open a flagship 450,000-square foot complex on a 20-acre campus in Fairfax County, Virginia in September 2018. The complex will offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

