The St. James Welcomes Division 1 College Lacrosse Coach Kristen Carr to Lead Its Girls Lacrosse Program

Carr's addition will help bolster the caliber and enthusiasm around The St. James Girls LAX Programs for a winning experience for female athletes on and off the field.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, a leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform, is pleased to announce Kristen Carr as its new Director of Girls Lacrosse. Carr's hiring will further elevate The St. James Girls Lacrosse Program as the region's premier training experience for players of all ages.

Acclaimed women's lacrosse coach Kristen Carr will lead Girls Lacrosse at The St. James in Springfield, VA.

"We're excited to welcome Kristen Carr to The St. James family," says Melissa Coyne, Athletic Director for The St. James. "Her background as a world-class player and Division 1 coach demonstrates her dedication to the sport and commitment to the next generation of great lacrosse players."

Kristen Carr joins The St. James after several Division 1 collegiate coaching stops. She joined the Johns Hopkins coaching staff in 2020, running the Blue Jay offense and working with the center draw specialists.

Carr arrived at Hopkins after a one-year stint at Ohio State, where she served as the defensive and recruiting coordinator. Before her move to Columbus, Carr spent four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, helping them to a 55-22 record, including the 2018 PAC-12 Championship and three NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I feel grateful to join The St. James family!" says Carr. "Lacrosse is one of my loves, and I cannot wait to share my passion for this sport in my role as director."

A 2010 graduate of the University of North Carolina, Carr earned First Team IWLCA All-America honors as a senior when she led the nation's third-ranked defense. She graduated as the program's leader in draws in a season and career. A three-year starter, Carr helped the Tar Heels to a 62-20 record and four NCAA Tournament appearances, including a pair of Final Four trips.

She has been a starting defender on the US National Team since 2008 and won gold medals at the 2013 and 2017 FIL World Cups. Carr played for the Pride of the Women's Professional Lacrosse League (WPLL) and currently plays with Athletes Unlimited.

A Baltimore native, she's a Mercy High School alum, where she was a three-sport star in lacrosse, soccer, and basketball. Kristen Carr is on the Board of Directors of USA Lacrosse and an assistant coach with the National Team Development Program.

