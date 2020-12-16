The St Petersburg Graduate School of Management has improved its position in the FT rankings again

"15 years ago, the priority national project "Education" was initiated, and it set the task of creating a world-class Russian business school to train leaders capable of solving global economic problems and increasing the competitiveness of both individual sectors of the economy and the country as a whole. We are delighted with the high result and are ready to pursue new ambitious goals," said Nikolay Kropachev, Rector of St. Petersburg State University.

The Financial Times evaluates educational institutions on the basis of positions in individual rankings — Master's, Executive MBA and MBA programs, as well as corporate programs. This year, the GSOM SPbU Executive MBA program entered the top 100 of the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2020 for the first time, which contributed to the growth of SPbU in the overall ranking of European business schools.

"GSOM SPbU constantly updates educational programs so that our alumni are in demand in the labor market, and leading employers from all over the world would like to have such specialists. The ranking results are an indicator that we are going in the right direction. One of the key goals of a new development strategy of GSOM SPbU is to enter the top 30 of the all-European FT ranking by 2025." said Olga Dergunova, Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank, Director of GSOM SPbU.

The Financial Times analyzes educational programs based on data obtained from business schools and through surveys of alumni. The final place in the ranking is influenced by such criteria as the average income level, salary and career growth of alumni within three years after the end of the program, the degree of international academic mobility, the level of scientific research at the school, the percentage of faculty with a scientific degree, and others. The Financial Times rankings are an international and accepted quality mark for business education programs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386490/Graduate_School_of_Management.jpg

SOURCE Graduate School of Management (St. Petersburg State University)