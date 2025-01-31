The St. Regis Downtown Dubai Unveils its Ginori Terrace, an Immersive Takeover by the Iconic Italian Porcelain Brand

The House of Astor welcomes Ginori 1735 as part of a worldwide luxury partnership at select St. Regis properties around the world

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Regis Downtown Dubai has unveiled a reimagined dining space overlooking the picturesque canal waterfront curated by the iconic porcelain brand Ginori 1735. Infusing the best address in Downtown Dubai with Italian joy to bring creative styling and playfulness to the hotel's culinary experience, the Ginori Terrace is part of a groundbreaking global collaboration between St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Ginori 1735 that celebrates la dolce vita and artistic expression in every detail.

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai Ginori Terrace

Blending creativity with the fine details of home décor, guests are transported to the Italian allegria (joy) featuring select pieces from Ginori 1735's Domus home décor collection, from the Oriente Italiano wallpaper to the embroidered fabrics on cushions and chairs, every element reflects St. Regis' dedication to blending luxury and elegance with exquisite craftsmanship.

To bring this partnership to life, gastronomes are invited to indulge in a unique and innovative all-day menu, crafted by The St. Regis Downtown Dubai's team of culinary experts and paired with Ginori 1735's iconic collections – Oriente Italiano, Il Viaggio di Nettuno, and Labirinto. The Ginori Terrace menu features Italian inspired dishes including Tiger Prawns Carciofo, Truffle and Fontina Leek Tart, Crab Ravioli, Peach Crostinti and Amalfi Lemon Pavlova. The Ginori Terrace will serve the St. Regis' signature Afternoon Tea ritual, presented on Ginori 1735's porcelain.

"We are immensely proud to unveil the Ginori Terrace at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, inviting guests on an immersive journey through the creative playfulness of Ginori and the glamour and timeless elegance of St. Regis," said Saurav Puri, General Manager, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai. "We look forward to welcoming guests to an unexpected culinary experience at our iconic address overlooking the Dubai Canal with picturesque waterfront and skyline views."

To celebrate the grand opening of the Ginori Terrace at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, guests were invited to 'Aperitivo in Dubai', an exclusive sunset evening on Wednesday 29th January. Serving vibrant antipasti, each bite is a celebration of flavour, and expertly crafted cocktails infused with quintessential Italian botanicals, accompanied by live Italian musicians, guests were transported to the essence of Italy through the elegance of St. Regis and the beauty of Ginori 1735.

For guests seeking a one-of-a-kind keepsake, the partnership includes a Ginori 1735 coaster set designed exclusively for St. Regis – an inspired, bespoke collection of four coasters that draws inspiration from the elegance and glamour of both brands and pays homage to the iconic Bloody Mary, a signature cocktail of the St. Regis brand. Available online, the St. Regis Ginori coaster set embodies the artistry and celebration of this collaboration, oﬀering guests a lasting memento of the brand's exceptional hospitality.

This global expansion builds on the connection between the two brands that began with The St. Regis Venice where Ginori 1735 designed an exclusive takeover of the hotel's waterfront garden terrace, marking their first foray into textiles, followed by The St. Regis Riyadh. The first Café Ginori created as part of this partnership opened at The St. Regis in Florence in November 2024, with more global locations to follow including The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi in Spring 2025.

In 2025, the partnership with Ginori 1735 will expand across the Luxury Group portfolio at Marriott International, underscoring the dedication to delivering unexpected experiences on a grand scale.

The Ginori Terrace is open daily from 8:00 am to 12:00 am. For reservations, please contact +971 4 512 5555 or visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dxbdx-the-st-regis-downtown-dubai/dining/.

ABOUT ST. REGIS HOTELS & RESORTS

Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at more than 60 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis Hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments , and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT GINORI 1735

GINORI 1735 has been for three centuries one of the main global brands in the field of luxury and lifestyle, the expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and in design. Part of Kering Group since 2013, GINORI 1735 has always been associated with great figures of fashion, art, design, architecture, film, and decor. The brand creations represent a blend between heritage and innovation. These include tableware collections, art and living objects, gifts, lamps, furnishings, and fabrics, crystalware and cutlery. The iconic crown that marks the GINORI 1735 creations stands for the perfect merging of craft and art that has always been at the heart of the brand. Based in Florence, the Manifattura represents a unique place, where high-tech technology now supports a savoir-faire that is the result of centuries-old artistic craftsmanship. GINORI 1735 forwards a modern Renaissance, a rebirth and rediscovery of pleasures and art in everyday life. Today, the GINORI 1735 world is shaped by a multiplicity of voices and styles. It reinvests its legacy with the vision of the next generation of cutting-edge style masters, that bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art. GINORI 1735 counts on a distribution network which includes its Florence, Milan, Paris, Seoul and London stores, and is present in some of the most prestigious department and specialty stores in Europe, America, the Middle East and APAC. The brand can also count on important partnerships worldwide with some of the most prestigious luxury hotel chains and among the most refined restaurants. The Maison also has its own ecommerce channel that reaches more than 30 countries globally.

