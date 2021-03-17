The stage-race "Erzgebirgstour" aims to support the middle class with the donation song "Safe & Sound"

To set the campaign to music, the cycling club produced a song called "Zusammenstehen" , sung by "Sophia Verena" – www.sophiaverenamusic.com , a former "Germany seeks the superstar"-participant. All sales and streaming proceeds from the song's release on 20.03.2021 until the final stage of the Erzgebirgstour 2021 on 11.07.2021 will be added to the donation box. The performance debut of the video clip will also be shown to the public on 20.03.2021 on YouTube.

There are more than 20 ambassadors participating to represent their occupation group. Famous people like Randy Engelhard, Tattoo Artist of Sophia Thomalla, as well as the famous blogger Gina-Maria (@_ginella) from Zwickau and Bernd Keller, former president of FC Erzgebirge Aue #standtogether in the video clip.

This donation campaign is different to others. Several different challenges were invented, like sport challenges (cycling, running, and hiking) and a song and dance contest. A good diversionary policy is important for so many people, because boredom sucks and is bad for the mind.

To reinforce the corporate feeling even more, the song will be released as a English Version with the title "Safe & Sound" on 27.03.2021. Further information about the campaign is available on the english website: www.standtogether.earth . These proceeds will also be added to the donation box.

The big final of the campaign AND the Erzgebirgstour 2021 will be on the legendary SACHSENRING.

While opening the registration of the Erzgebirgstour on 03.04.2021, the cycling club will release another video clip for a special german tour-edition. They managed to collaborate with the cyclists Marta Swiatlon, who has more than 85.000 Instagram follower and Naima Diesner, Miss Göttingen 2018 and Vice Miss Hessen 2019.

It's possible to apply for benefits on the homepage until the 30.06.2021. The ambition is giving benefits to as many people as possible. And that is possible, when we learn taking care about the world all together.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457482/SophiaVerena_SafeAndSound.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457458/Erzgebirgstour_Logo.jpg

Markus Illmann

[email protected]

+49(0)1624165709

