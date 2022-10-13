The STARS Align - MetroPlusHealth Earns 4 Star-Rating From The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

CMS Releases 2023 Medicare Advantage and Part D Star Rating to Help People with Medicare Compare Plans Ahead of Medicare Open Enrollment

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Medicare Advantage and Part D for 2023. This rating system supports the effort of Medicare to empower members to make health care decisions that are best for them. The 4-stars represent MetroPlusHealth efforts over the last year to strengthen the quality of services offered to members and their overall experience.

MetroPlusHealth Medicare Plans that was awarded a 4-star rating include:

Platinum (HMO)

Advantage (HMO D-SNP)

UltraCare (HMO D-SNP)

Star Ratings are released annually and reflect the experiences of all Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans. Factors considered in the ratings include chronic condition management, health maintenance, patient experience, customer service, and pharmacy services.

"Over the last year, we have doubled down on building deep member understanding, and our team has worked tirelessly to deliver value-added solutions to our members in their time of need," said Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "As a local New York City health plan, we are pleased New Yorkers see our commitment to providing excellent care and service, which has translated to our 4-star rating."

Medicare is available for U.S. citizens or permanent residents aged 65 or older and younger people with certain disabilities. MetroPlusHealth provides a generous package for dental, vision and hearing services, a $0 co-pay for generic drugs, and $0 foot care. Additionally, the plan includes a $0 telehealth coverage, up to $1,500 a year for select Over the Counter (OTC) items, member rewards, medication delivered at no cost, up to $400 a year in healthy food vouchers, and fitness reimbursement.

For 2023, MetroPlusHealth has strengthened its benefits offerings to continue to keep New York City's seniors healthy through it all by:

Expanding Flex Card offering with a pre-paid $400 debit card annually for home/bathroom safety devices and modifications, utilities, cable, and phone services.

debit card annually for home/bathroom safety devices and modifications, utilities, cable, and phone services. Coverage for worldwide emergency room visits.

The CMS rating announcement comes a week before the Medicare Open Enrollment, when eligible New Yorkers can enroll, starting next week, October 15 and running through December 7, 2022.

To enroll in a 4-star Medicare 2023 plan, New Yorkers can call 1-866-986-0356 or visit https://www.metroplus.org/plans/medicare/advantage-health-plan . To learn more, MetroPlusHealth offers over 40 planned seminars to assist with education and enrollment for eligible New Yorkers; visit our Facebook Events page .

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 684,500 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

