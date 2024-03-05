The State of Feeding Survey Reveals Only 40% of New Moms Meet Personal Baby Feeding Expectations, Highlighting an Alarming Gap in Baby Feeding Education and Support

Three Baby Feeding Companies – Willow Innovations, Inc., Bobbie, and SimpliFed – join forces to reveal the realities of baby feeding for new parents and debut feeding guide supporting all feeding choices

SAN FRANCISCO and ITHACA, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a step towards empowering parents' diverse feeding journeys, Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the leading FemTech brand changing how moms breastfeed; Bobbie , the mom-founded pediatric nutrition company; and SimpliFed , a digital lactation consultant network democratizing feeding support, released the findings from their inaugural State of Feeding Survey and Report . These findings are the culmination of a rare partnership that closes the divide within the baby-feeding industry and marks a significant stride in creating a holistic and inclusive approach to support mothers. The State of Feeding survey data underscores the feeding realities of new moms to redefine expectations and allow parents to embrace their unique journeys on their terms.

The State of Feeding data was synthesized by Emily Oster, Founder & CEO of ParentData, Economist, Professor, Bobbie MotherBoard member, and mother of two, who shared, "How we feed our babies is among the most emotionally fraught parts of early parenting, and the experiences are complex."

Oster continued, "Collaborating with Bobbie, SimpliFed, and Willow to paint a richer picture of a journey that often feels lonely and unique to the individual allows parents to see a parent community with similar experiences and feelings surrounding them."

According to the State of Feeding survey, nearly 100% of prepartum and postpartum moms had a plan for how they would feed their babies. Eighty percent of respondents planned to feed breastmilk (by breastfeeding and pumping) for up to one year; however, only 41% of parents did so. When asked why parents stopped breastfeeding, 80% of respondents reported issues outside of their control, including lactation or supply issues, concerns about infant nutrition and weight, lack of parental leave and supportive work policies, and lack of lactation support.

"This data demonstrates the huge disconnect between expectations and feeding realities," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow and mom of two. "Moms deserve better information, better support, and better products that reflect their real experiences. When new parents aren't able to meet their initial feeding goals, for a variety of reasons, they often feel guilty about their experiences. We need to better prepare new parents for the realities of their feeding journeys, in addition to changing systems - workplace and public policies - to better support the well-being of parents and families. With this partnership, we are shedding light on mom's real experiences, and working to shift the feeding conversation and culture."

"As a mom of four, I have never felt more certain that we must end this toxic narrative of breast versus formula when it comes to feeding. The data show that the reality for new parents in this country is in no way aligned with this either/or trope -- and in fact, most parents are doing both by combo feeding," said Laura Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of Bobbie and mom of four. "Further, our unexpected partnership between a formula company, a breast pump company, and a lactation support company is in itself a powerful symbol of the fact that the feeding landscape as we know it has evolved. And it's about time society caught up."

Key Findings from the Survey:

Most moms expect to breastfeed and pump exclusively but, in reality, combination feeding is the norm.

25% of moms intended to exclusively breastfeed; however, 3% of respondents did so.

55% of moms intended to breastfeed and pump exclusively; however, 22% were able to do so.

11% of moms intended for a combination of feeding (also known as "Combo Feeding") with breastfeeding, pumping, and formula feeding; however, 65% were combination feeding.

Moms feel most proud about breastfeeding; however, there is still a stigma associated with the decision to pump and formula feed.

71% of moms feel proud about breastfeeding.

45% of moms feel proud about pumping to feed their babies.

24% of moms feel proud about formula feeding.

Moms who formula feed or pump are less likely to receive support and education, despite the majority of moms are combination feeding.

47% of moms received no support or education around formula feeding.

38% of moms received no support or education about pumping.

18% of moms received no support or education about breastfeeding.

"This survey highlights that parents need inclusive baby feeding care in the current maternal health care pathway. Support is currently lacking and most imperative, starting during pregnancy and extending through postpartum. These survey results also validate what we see in CDC data , while also bringing in parents' viewpoints as to why there is a drop off in reaching baby feeding recommendations," said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. "Parents need support in order to feed their babies how they wish, in order to feel good about it, and in order to meet their goals. Health insurance, by Federal law, must cover this care as a right for every new parent in America. It's time we make the connection between maternal health and baby feeding."

Survey Methodology

The State of Feeding survey was fielded by Willow, Bobbie, and SimpliFed between August 10 - September 18, 2023. Respondents comprised 1,899 U.S. expecting and new parents who had a baby last year. Respondents were asked questions to understand their feeding goals, expectations, and realities, with a larger view toward identifying how the brands can create a more supportive feeding journey. Economist, Professor, and Bobbie MotherBoard member Emily Oster synthesized the data into key findings.

