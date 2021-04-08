The Static Dive's New Indie-Pop Funk '1986'

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a down and dirty Funk groove, smoking psychedelic Blues guitar and more hooks than a Casey Kasem countdown, "1986" is the latest single from The Static Dive, available worldwide on all major streaming services April 15, 2021.

The Static Dive is the more interesting name of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist producer and blogger Bob Smith . Since he first picked up a guitar in 1986 the eclectic and prolific artist has spun a rich history of musical alchemy. On the song "1986" he both embraces that past and dives untethered into a funky future.

artwork by @50stressballs Bob Smith (The Static Dive)

From the Alt-Rock Americana of The Distractions to the Jam-band Ska of Shu, Smith has been rocking college towns, airwaves and playlists for decades. In recent years he's turned his creative energies to the experimental genre-smashing vibe of his solo project, The Static Dive. This year he celebrates his April 15th birthday with a brand new chapter in that story.

"1986" was written, produced, recorded and performed entirely by Smith. Famed LA producer and engineer Kilo House mixed and mastered the quirky tune into a funked-up and timeless bop. Download a WAV or MP3 for your podcast or radio show. Pre-save the song on your favorite DSP, and follow the links below to connect with The Static Dive.

