The 'Stock Market for Stories' Launches Campaign for THORPE

Verily Storyworks debuts crowdfunding THORPE, an epic original series endorsed by the Thorpe family, with public launch on November 5

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verily Storyworks has officially launched a crowdfunding campaign as the first project in its "Stock Market for Stories," pioneering a marketplace that turns true stories into public investments. By merging storytelling with fan-powered ownership, Verily is redefining how intellectual property (IP) is sourced, developed and shared, feeding an overwhelming demand for entertainment content.

Through Republic, a leading investment platform, access to invest in THORPE publicly launched on November 5. The initial investment round will be limited to $850,000, with early investors reserving their participation in the project and gaining access to exclusive perks and special rewards, with additional details available on the official deal page.

"We're not just producing entertainment — we're creating a movement that lets fans empower stories they believe in, co-own creative works that shape culture, and share in their financial success," said Barry Capece, CEO of Verily. "There are so many great stories out there that need to be told, and Verily is built for that. We're a modern-day storyteller for true stories, and we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to join us and have a stake in the stories they're drawn to."

Verily sources real stories from around the world and develops them into production-ready IP packages for film and television entertainment. In the process, Verily invites audiences to join in and become "capital ambassadors" to each project by backing the stories they want to see brought to life.

THORPE marks the official debut campaign of Verily's groundbreaking model. The epic, multi-season original series centers on the emotional, action-driven historical drama of Native American super athlete Jim Thorpe, widely regarded as the greatest athlete of all time. Notably, this is the only project about Thorpe fully supported and endorsed by his family.

Graced with unparalleled athletic ability and a warrior spirit, Thorpe was cast into a prejudiced world unprepared to accept such a champion. In the face of oppression, greed and personal tribulation, he made the world see greatness. Spanning five decades—from the late 1800s to the 1950s—the series captures his rise from humble beginnings to international fame as an Olympic gold medalist and professional athlete in football, baseball and basketball.

Set during one of America's most transformative eras, THORPE weaves a sweeping narrative featuring historical figures such as Pop Warner, Dwight Eisenhower, Teddy Roosevelt, Grantland Rice, George Halas and John McGraw, among many others. With tones that echo today's most celebrated period dramas, THORPE promises a cinematic journey of heart, heroism and humanity — spotlighting a Native American icon whose legacy shaped the course of sports and culture.

"Our family is proud to see grandpa's story told authentically, with the respect and care it deserves. This project honors his life and legacy in a way that we know would make him proud," said John Thorpe, grandson of Jim Thorpe.

"Jim Thorpe was the world's first real-life superhero," added Capece. "His story is one of dignity, resilience and triumph. It's the perfect project to lead Verily's mission, turning truth into legacy."

Access to invest in THORPE is now open on Republic. Fans can learn more about THORPE and participate in the investment campaign at Republic.com/Thorpe.

For more information on Verily Storyworks, visit VerilyStoryworks.com.

About Verily Storyworks

Verily Storyworks is a Texas-based intellectual property (IP) development company and modern-day storytelling studio. As an upstream company in entertainment, Verily creates and develops original content rooted in real events. Verily prides itself on being a catalyst for IP creation and an architect of true stories. From story sourcing to screenplay packaging, Verily delivers a high volume of high-concept, production-ready entertainment designed for cinematic feature films and scripted television dramas. As a champion of both established and emerging writers, Verily also cultivates fresh creative voices and offers development services to producers and studios. For more information, visit VerilyStoryworks.com.

