Verily Storyworks Ushers in a New Era of Storytelling, Empowering Writers and Audiences Alike

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a new breed of modern-day storytelling, Texas-based Verily Storyworks is bringing innovation to the forefront of the entertainment industry by asking one critical question: In this day and age, how do we collectively decide which stories should make it to the screen?

As an upstream company in entertainment, Verily creates and develops original content rooted in true events. Their unique business model allows for public participation in the ownership of the original content and intellectual property (IP), in turn growing a community of preeminent talent and storytellers while carving out a niche in the entertainment industry for powerful, true stories.

Verily Storyworks prides itself on being both a catalyst for IP creation and an architect of true stories. Post this

Verily prides itself on being both a catalyst for IP creation and an architect of true stories. Unlike traditional companies in the industry, Verily is on a mission to diversify and democratize storytelling through a unique and innovative grassroots structure.

At Verily, the public can directly invest in the development of projects to help bring them to life. Those who step into the role of capital ambassador will help fund the development phase of projects, owning a piece of its intellectual property. This refreshing, dynamic model is breathing life into overlooked stories that are often gatekept by industry leaders.

As the driving force in bringing largely untold, true stories to life, Verily champions both emerging and established writers, generating compelling content that is then sold, licensed or co-produced with industry buyers. This ensures that powerful, factual stories will withstand the test of time.

"At Verily, we believe that the most powerful stories are the ones that resonate across communities and generations," said Barry Capece, founder of Verily Storyworks. "Our mission is to find and develop these true stories, working with impassioned writers and ambassadors who help us get these high-concept projects on screen. By working together, we're pushing for more compelling stories to unfold that will resonate with audiences and give them a chance to own a piece of the stories they love."

The launch of Verily Storyworks marks the beginning of a movement toward a more authentic, inclusive and enduring industry. With THORPE as the flagship project, Verily is setting the stage for a new generation of storytelling — one where audiences move beyond passive viewership and become partners in bringing stories to life. By championing and spotlighting overlooked and true narratives, Verily ensures that meaningful stories continue to find their well-deserved place on the screen.

For more information about Verily, visit VerilyStoryworks.com.

About Verily Storyworks

Verily Storyworks is a Texas-based intellectual property (IP) development company and modern-day storytelling studio. As an upstream company in entertainment, Verily creates and develops original content rooted in real events. Verily prides itself on being a catalyst for IP creation and an architect of true stories. From story sourcing to screenplay packaging, Verily delivers a high volume of high-concept, production-ready entertainment designed for cinematic feature films and scripted television dramas. As a champion of both established and emerging writers, Verily also cultivates fresh creative voices and offers development services to producers and studios. For more information visit VerilyStoryworks.com.

Contact:

Karla Nafarrate

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Verily Storyworks