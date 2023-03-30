The Stone Soup Leadership Institute Announces Cronkite Awards for Climate Education Champions

SWANSEA, Mass., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stone Soup Leadership Institute is pleased to announce the recipients of the first Cronkite Awards for Climate Education.

Connecticut : State Representative Christine Palm

Hawaii : State Representative Nicole Lowen

Massachusetts : Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer

Massachusetts : State Senator Marc Pacheco

New Jersey : First Lady Tammy Murphy

We honor these leaders who have led visionary legislation to integrate climate education into their state's schools.

They represent a model for future collaboration; with the award we will highlight their leadership and build bridges to push this important agenda forward.

The Cronkite Awards is an official event with Earth Week - held on April 20. Celebrities and VIP speakers will honor this year's Award recipients at this hybrid live and virtual event in multiple locations. Our global youth leaders will premiere the Call-to-Action video with an online pledge inviting everyone to take action and bring climate education to our schools. To register: Eventbrite link.

About the Cronkite Awards for Climate Education. Widely recognized as "the most trusted man in America," Walter Cronkite believed that journalism was a higher calling. He felt a personal responsibility to use his platform as the anchor of CBS Nightly News to inform and educate ordinary people so they could make wise decisions about their future. Over 50 years ago he boldly covered the first Earth Day with the same passion he had for covering the moon landing, rallying more than 20 million Americans to join the emerging green movement. Mr. Cronkite served as The Institute's honorary chairperson for over a decade. It is his wisdom, leadership, and vision of preparing youth as future leaders in their communities that has inspired the Institute's Cronkite Awards.

Why Climate Education? Scientists, universities, nonprofits, NGOs, concerned parents, and youth environmental leaders are working tirelessly to spread an urgent message: the next generation deserves the best educational tools to prepare them for their future – to offset the impacts of the climate crisis see IPCC Report .

Climate education affects us all: Business leaders of sustainability-oriented companies need help recruiting a trained sustainable workforce. Educators need educational tools and resources to train students for the transition to this sustainable economy. Young people want climate education in their schools so they can learn about how they can get green jobs to build a sustainable world. Media can educate ordinary citizens by spotlighting climate change and actions they can take in their communities.

About the Stone Soup Leadership Institute: The Institute has been a leader in developing climate education tools, trainings, and initiatives to build a sustainable world for over 25 years (Case Studies). The Institute's Stone Soup Climate Education Curriculum brings to life the 100 stories in the book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life-Changing Stories of Young Heroes. It is aligned with NGSS and state standards. It is distributed directly to schools nationwide in partnership with Barnes & Noble.

