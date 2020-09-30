The StopAfib.org Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference Goes Virtual Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StopAfib.org's annual "Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference" is for those living with atrial fibrillation (the most common irregular heartbeat, which increases stroke risk by 500%).

For the first time ever, the conference is virtual, which means anyone anywhere in the world has the good fortune to spend three life-changing days hearing directly from the foremost experts in afib, learning what they need to know to get their life back. Registration is now open for the conference, which attendees can watch from the comfort and safety of home October 30–November 1.

People with afib—which affects six million in the U.S.—may experience palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath, or a racing heartbeat, though some may not feel it at all. According to the Framingham Heart Study, after the age of fifty-five, there is a one-in-three lifetime risk of developing afib.

Mellanie True Hills founded StopAfib.org to help those living with afib find their solution (like she did) and to prevent afib-related strokes.

After hearing the world's top experts at medical conferences, her dream was to have a patient conference featuring those same experts speaking in plain English. This marks the seventh year of the Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference.

"Our annual patient conference is a labor of love and a gift," said Mellanie True Hills, founder of StopAfib.org. "We hope that the conference will empower those with afib and their loved ones to work more effectively with their healthcare teams. That's why we do what we do. This conference is truly unique in the quality and quantity of information that it provides."

Attendees will have the rare chance to hear the world's afib leaders tell them about the most up-to-date afib research and treatment that their doctors do not have time to tell them during short visits. Past attendees have discovered key information that empowered them to change their treatment and even become afib-free.

Making the in-person conference virtual this year means that anyone can attend at a price that's less than a co-pay for a visit with just one of these world-renowned specialists. It also means that some international afib rockstars can participate. This year's distinguished conference faculty includes:

Frank Marchlinski , MD, FHRS, University of Pennsylvania

, MD, FHRS, John Camm , MD, FHRS, St. George's University, London

, MD, FHRS, University, Gregory Y.H. Lip, MD, University of Liverpool

Eric N. Prystowsky , MD, FHRS, St. Vincent Indianapolis

, MD, FHRS, St. Vincent Indianapolis Mina Chung , MD, FHRS, Cleveland Clinic

, MD, FHRS, Cleveland Clinic Jonathan Piccini , MD, FHRS, Duke University

, MD, FHRS, Phillip Cuculich , MD, Washington University

, MD, Douglas L. Packer , MD, FHRS, Mayo Clinic.

, MD, FHRS, Mayo Clinic. Larry Chinitz , MD, FHRS, NYU Langone

, MD, FHRS, NYU Langone Andrea Natale , MD, FHRS, St. David's Austin

, MD, FHRS, St. David's Randall Wolf , MD, Houston Methodist

, MD, Houston Methodist Ralph J. Damiano , MD, Washington University

, MD, Andrew Farb , MD, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

, MD, U.S. Food and Drug Administration David McManus , MD, University of Massachusetts

Faculty members will cover the most common afib patient questions, medications and procedures, what those living with afib can do to reduce risks, and how to work effectively with healthcare teams. Panelists will answer attendee questions as time allows.

"This is an opportunity to hear directly from researchers and innovators sharing their in-depth knowledge and expertise with you so you can take control of your afib," said Hills. "Conferences with expert presenters of this caliber (including the ones on our faculty) typically cost many times more than our virtual conference."

Registration for this year's Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Virtual Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference is open. Read all the details and register at https://getinrhythm.com/.

About StopAfib.org

StopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by atrial fibrillation patients for afib patients. Its mission: to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and to save lives by raising awareness of afib and decreasing afib-related strokes. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site and holds HON Code Certification from the Health on the Net Foundation, signifying a credible, trustworthy medical web site. StopAfib.org provides information about afib symptoms, causes, risks, treatments, resources, and the latest afib news. To access carefully curated afib-related videos, create a no-cost account at www.StopAfibLibrary.com. To learn more about the organization and the annual Get In Rhythm. Stay In Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference, visit www.StopAfib.org.

