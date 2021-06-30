The stories behind the Memorial to Zhou Enlai and Deng Yingchao

Zhou Enlai and Deng Yingchao were prominent leaders of the CPC and the People's Republic of China. Zhou was also one of the most influential statesmen and diplomats in modern times. It was in Tianjin that Zhou and Deng met, fell in love, and joined hands on the road of revolution.

This seemingly ordinary printing press from the early 20th century, in fact once printed the Tianjin Student Union Bulletin, which was edited by Zhou and known for its "courage to speak out." In 1919, the May Fourth Movement began as a protest against the imperialist West. Zhou Enlai also joined the movement. The Bulletin he edited called for "transforming the mind" and "transforming the society," exposed the darkness of the politics, and promoted "democracy." These efforts were crucial in guiding and promoting the patriotic movement in Tianjin.

This group of sculptures is called "Establishment of the Awakening Society." In September 1919, Zhou Enlai and some other students founded a progressive youth organization — the Awakening Society. Deng Yingchao was also a member. The Society researched new tides of thinking, and for their first activity, they invited Li Dazhao, an advocate of Marxism, for discussion and guidance.

After the founding of the People's Republic of China, Zhou served as premier for 26 years, devoting himself to leading the country in shaking off poverty and establishing its presence on the world stage. This board shows that during his last 587 days of life, Zhou, although in hospital struggling against cancer, met with comrades from departments of the CPC Central Committee for discussions over 200 times, received more than 60 foreign delegations, and convened 40 meetings.

These precious relics, pictures and artworks in the memorial hall reproduce the life of the great man, and illustrate the extraordinary path of the CPC and the country.

Tianjin, where Zhou and Deng lived, is currently building an advanced manufacturing R&D base, an international shipping hub, a demonstration area for financial innovation, and a pioneering area of reform and opening-up. Its technological breakthroughs, such as the Tianhe supercomputer and Kirin chip, are now world leaders, while the booming Tianjin Port has developed into a world-class deep-water port. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Tianjin will carry on its reform and opening-up in finance and innovation in its pilot free trade zone, to create a more open economic system.

Zhou and Deng's patriotism, advocacy of emancipating the mind and doing solid work, and open and inclusive ideals have motivated Tianjin in the new era, driving it to take a greater role in China's economy and global trade. Meanwhile, their wholehearted services to the people have inspired leaders and CPC members across the country.

Their spirit and insights originated in the past, continue to inspire the present, and remain as relevant as ever.

