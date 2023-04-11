The Stork Foundation for Infertility Announces First Annual Brunch for Hope to Kick-Off National Infertility Awareness Week

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stork Foundation for Infertility, a nonprofit providing financial assistance to low-resource individuals struggling with infertility, is pleased to announce their first annual Stork Foundation Brunch for Hope presented by the Institute for Human Reproduction, will be held at Revel Motor Row on Sunday, April 23. The event will kick off National Infertility Awareness Week and helps bring supporters together to raise funds and spread awareness for the infertility community.

"We are so excited to kick off National Infertility Awareness Week by hosting our inaugural Brunch for Hope to celebrate infertility warriors and raise funds for our grant program that provides financial support for prospective parents navigating IVF treatments," said Stork Foundation Founder Elizabeth Frattura. "At the Stork Foundation, we know that infertility is not just a medical issue, but a fight for a dream. 1 in 8 couples battle infertility and due to lack of infertility insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket costs, treatments can be prohibitively expensive. I know from firsthand experience how life-changing it was to have access to infertility treatments and to be able to afford them. It is heartbreaking that anyone ends up missing out on the unconditional love and lifelong experience of parenthood due to a lack of financial resources needed just to conceive. Our grants seek to remove this financial barrier by providing hope and opportunity to those fighting for their dream of parenthood.''

Established in 2020, The Stork Foundation aims to give hope and opportunity to families struggling with infertility by providing financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach. The Foundation has awarded over $200,000 to grant recipients in three years, helping bring five Stork babies to the world, with seven more babies due this year.

The Brunch for Hope will take place at Revel Motor Row on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, at 11:00 am with brunch, mimosas and gift basket drawings. Regular tickets are $75 per person and $125 for VIP Ticket, which includes the addition of a Hope Necklace of your choice (or IVF Dad Book) + priority VIP seating.

"We hope to not just provide financial support for individuals struggling with infertility but also create a community and support system for others going through a similar journey," added Frattura. "This event is a fun way for the infertility community to come together, celebrate infertility warriors, raise funds that will directly benefit our grant recipients, all while shedding light on the lack of funding provided to those struggling with infertility."

The event is possible thanks to sponsorships from the Institute for Human Reproduction, EMD Serono, Kindbody, Advocate, CK Supply, Little Words Project, CCRM Fertility, Howe & Hutton, LTD, and Morgan Stanley.

All net proceeds from the event will go to The Stork Foundation's fertility grant program.

About The Stork Foundation

The Stork Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to bringing awareness to infertility by providing hope and opportunity to individuals or families struggling with infertility and fighting for their dream of parenthood. The Stork Foundation provides financial assistance to low-resource individuals who require costly medical infertility treatments that would otherwise be out of financial reach.

