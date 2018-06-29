The Stronach Group's Santa Anita Park to Host the USA World Electronic Sports Games Qualifying Finals 'Live'

This global tournament by Alisports, a division of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, and WorldGaming Network is the world's only Olympic-style eSports competition. It is set to last over seven months and involve more than 25,000 players from over 100 countries competing for one of the largest prize pools yet – $5.5 million.

Competition will span across six games: DOTA2, Starcraft II, CounterStrike: Global Offensive, Hearthstone, VainGlory and Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). Teams and players will compete to represent their countries at the WESG Grand Finals in China, March 2019.

"The Stronach Group is excited to be hosting the USA WESG Qualifying Finals," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of The Stronach Group. "We welcome the opportunity to showcase our venues in a different way while attracting a new, experientially driven and experience seeking customer to our racetrack."

"As the Official Tournament Operator of the WESG Qualifiers & Finals to both the U.S. and Canada, we are excited to have partnered with The Stronach Group in order to bring our community of gamers to such an iconic American institution," said Wim Stocks, General Manager of WorldGaming Network.

Online qualifiers will be run from September to November 2018 on the WorldGaming tournaments platform ahead of the mid-November live tournament at Santa Anita Park.

For more information on registration, gamers are encouraged to visit WorldGaming.com for updates on the USA and Canadian WESG qualifiers.

About The Stronach Group:

The Stronach Group (TSG) is an industry leader in world-class horse racing, entertainment and pari- mutuel wagering technology. Within our portfolio of racing and gaming businesses, the Company holds some of the greatest brands in the industry, including; Santa Anita Park, "The Great Race Place"; Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness Stakes; Gulfstream Park, one of Florida's newest entertainment destination centers, and home to the $16-million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world's richest Thoroughbred horse race; Laurel Park; Golden Gate Fields; Portland Meadows; and Rosecroft Raceway. TSG is an industry leader in pari-mutuel technology through its subsidiaries AmTote and Xpressbet and is a major distributor of horse racing content to a global audience through Monarch Content Management. The award winning Adena Springs is the breeding and training facility of The Stronach Group with stables in Kentucky, Florida and Ontario.

About WorldGaming Network

WorldGaming Network LP is an eSports and competitive video gaming platform that facilitates online and 'live' tournaments, leagues and ladders, and acts as a social gaming community for competitive gamers around the world. Launched in 2006, it is the premier destination for competitive and passionate gamers, with over 8,000,000 matches played and over $40,000,000 in cash prizes paid to gamers. WorldGaming Network is owned and operated by Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company. More information is available at WorldGaming.com.

