The Strong Museum and Fidelis Care Partner for Fourth Year to Present the Fidelis Care Gallery

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Strong National Museum of Play and Fidelis Care announced today they are teaming up for the fourth year to present the Fidelis Care Gallery, which will include 3 featured exhibits -- Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit was available through May 27th, Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is set to open on June 8, and DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers will open on September 28. Fidelis Care will also sponsor The Strong Museum's Frozen Friends weekend on December 14 and 15, and Beyond the Sea/- Pirate weekend scheduled for January 2020.

As the Exclusive Healthcare Partner of The Strong Museum, Fidelis Care will be on-site for a few days each month to help families find health resources and information, ask questions of Fidelis Care Representatives, and receive assistance when applying for enrollment. The partnership also includes content and social media sharing, and general advertising within and around the museum.

"Fidelis Care's mission is to provide children in New York with access to quality, affordable health coverage," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Through our partnership with The Strong Museum, we've been able to reach hundreds of families, build awareness for the importance of health and wellness, and support the communities we serve."

"The Strong is pleased by Fidelis Care's continued support and its commitment to the Fidelis Care Gallery, which houses a variety of exhibits each year," said Steve Dubnik, the museum's president and CEO. "Because of support from community-minded partners like Fidelis Care, The Strong is better able to serve its guests and share its important, play-based mission with people from near and far."

About The Strong National Museum of Play

The Strong is a highly interactive, collections-based museum devoted to the history and exploration of play. It is one of the largest history museums in the United States and one of the leading museums serving families. The Strong houses the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play and is home to the International Center for the History of Electronic Games, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, the Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play. Together, these enable a multifaceted array of research, exhibition, and other interpretive and educational activities that serve a diverse audience of adults, families, children, students, teachers, scholars, collectors, and others around the globe.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

