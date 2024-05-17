CELEBRITY CRUISES FIRST-EVER EDGE SERIES ALASKA ITINERARIES SET SAIL
May 17, 2024, 09:00 ET
Celebrity Cruises elevates bucket list experiences on Celebrity Edge whilst energizing communities with impact projects in Alaska
MIAMI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Celebrity Edge®, the ship that introduced the revolutionary outward-facing design, calls Alaska home for the summer. Today, Celebrity Edge will embark on her maiden sailing roundtrip from Seattle on a seven-night Dawes Glacier itinerary with stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway. Through its unique outward facing design, Celebrity Edge will offer guests an unmatched immersive experience as they take in the awe-inspiring Alaskan glaciers.
"There's no better way to see the pristine Alaskan wilderness than onboard Celebrity Edge, which was specifically designed to create a closer connection between guests and destinations," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "Our elevated vacation options are redefining travel, especially in this region."
From May through September 2024, guests can indulge in the breathtaking views of Alaska from the comfort of an Edge Series ship. The iconic Magic Carpet® – the world's first cantilevered, floating platform, at sea – sits on the edge of the ship, creating a new way to dine, drink and connect with the destination, or watch for whales and eagles as you wake up in one of the Infinite Veranda® staterooms as the boundaries between inside and outside are erased.
Celebrity Edge will sail roundtrip from Seattle and one-way between Vancouver to Seattle on six- and seven-night journeys. Itineraries include visits to the region's top spots, with experiences in Ketchikan also known as the "Salmon Capital of the World," the Endicott Arm to spot the local wildlife including brown bears, bald eagles, sea ducks, deer, moose, and wolves, Alaska's capital Juneau and Skagway before heading to Victoria through the Inside Passage and then returning to Seattle.
Some of the features guests of Celebrity Edge can indulge in include:
Celebrity's award-winning ships, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Summit® and Celebrity Solstice®, will offer 57 sailings and an array of six- to seven-night itineraries from May to September 2024.
Community Impact
Celebrity Cruises, as part of Royal Caribbean Group, engages port communities across Alaska through its Sea the Future commitment to sustain the planet, energize communities and accelerate innovation while delivering the best vacations responsibly. Key initiatives include:
For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY.
About Celebrity Cruises:
Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025.
Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.
SOURCE Celebrity Cruises
