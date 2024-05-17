CELEBRITY CRUISES FIRST-EVER EDGE SERIES ALASKA ITINERARIES SET SAIL

Celebrity Cruises elevates bucket list experiences on Celebrity Edge whilst energizing communities with impact projects in Alaska

MIAMI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Celebrity Edge®, the ship that introduced the revolutionary outward-facing design, calls Alaska home for the summer. Today, Celebrity Edge will embark on her maiden sailing roundtrip from Seattle on a seven-night Dawes Glacier itinerary with stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway. Through its unique outward facing design, Celebrity Edge will offer guests an unmatched immersive experience as they take in the awe-inspiring Alaskan glaciers.

"There's no better way to see the pristine Alaskan wilderness than onboard Celebrity Edge, which was specifically designed to create a closer connection between guests and destinations," said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. "Our elevated vacation options are redefining travel, especially in this region."

From May through September 2024, guests can indulge in the breathtaking views of Alaska from the comfort of an Edge Series ship. The iconic Magic Carpet® – the world's first cantilevered, floating platform, at sea – sits on the edge of the ship, creating a new way to dine, drink and connect with the destination, or watch for whales and eagles as you wake up in one of the Infinite Veranda® staterooms as the boundaries between inside and outside are erased.

Celebrity Edge will sail roundtrip from Seattle and one-way between Vancouver to Seattle on six- and seven-night journeys. Itineraries include visits to the region's top spots, with experiences in Ketchikan also known as the "Salmon Capital of the World," the Endicott Arm to spot the local wildlife including brown bears, bald eagles, sea ducks, deer, moose, and wolves, Alaska's capital Juneau and Skagway before heading to Victoria through the Inside Passage and then returning to Seattle.

Some of the features guests of Celebrity Edge can indulge in include:

Transformational accommodations, from modern two-story Edge Villas with plunge pools to staterooms with Infinite Verandas. Blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, the Infinite Veranda takes you right to the water's edge, giving guests open air access to the sea with the touch of a button.

The Retreat, exclusive to all suite guests, with its private restaurant, and exclusive lounge and sundeck. In addition, a dedicated team of butlers, attendants, and concierges on-hand 24/7, ensures everything is taken care of while on vacation.

An unrivalled culinary repertoire of 29 distinct restaurants, bars, and lounges connecting guests to the destinations they will visit like never before. Globally inspired menus crafted by a Michelin-star chef bring the flavors of the world straight to the plate, providing an epicurean journey unmatched at sea.

Unique spaces unlike anything else at sea, including The Magic Carpet - the world's first cantilevered, floating platform, soaring above the sea - and Eden - three levels of sensory experiences wrapped in glass, both offer a mix of culinary and entertainment options with panoramic views.

Multi-use, transformative spaces to gather, such as The Grand Plaza offering a majestic, open, three-story venue inspired by the piazzas of Italy and housing incredible specialty restaurants, the popular Martini Bar, Cafe al Bacio, and the new Grand Plaza Cafe.

Celebrity's award-winning ships, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Summit® and Celebrity Solstice®, will offer 57 sailings and an array of six- to seven-night itineraries from May to September 2024.

Community Impact

Celebrity Cruises, as part of Royal Caribbean Group, engages port communities across Alaska through its Sea the Future commitment to sustain the planet, energize communities and accelerate innovation while delivering the best vacations responsibly. Key initiatives include:

Grand Opening - Ketchikan Salmon Walk: In partnership with the Tongass Historical Museum, the Ketchikan Salmon Walk recently opened this summer, offering vacationers a unique opportunity to delve into the tale of the salmon migration and life cycle in Ketchikan Creek. The nearly two-mile walk is equipped with upgraded lighting and pavement, as well as engaging placards with art by renowned artists like Ray Troll , Nathan Jackson and Marvin Oliver .

, and . A taste of Alaska through local sourcing: Committed to fostering relationships with Alaska businesses, guests are offered access to a variety of Alaska -owned products, retailers, excursions, and experiences. Established partnerships with Skagway Spirits, Seafood Producers Cooperative and Alaska Specialty Seafood, sourcing fresh seafood and other local items across its brands. These local partnerships highlight the group's dedication to connecting with local cultures and supporting economic vibrancy while creating an authentic Alaska experience for guests.

businesses, guests are offered access to a variety of -owned products, retailers, excursions, and experiences. Established partnerships with Skagway Spirits, Seafood Producers Cooperative and Alaska Specialty Seafood, sourcing fresh seafood and other local items across its brands. These local partnerships highlight the group's dedication to connecting with local cultures and supporting economic vibrancy while creating an authentic experience for guests. Renewed Commitment - Sitka Sound Science Center: The Sitka Sound Science Center's Scientists in the Schools (SIS) program enables local scientists to partner with students in K-12 classrooms to explore science and ecosystems. This initiative aims to foster a passion and appreciation for science and nature among Sitka's youth while creating a meaningful educational experience. The program incorporates classroom visits from scientists into the curriculum at each grade level in Sitka schools, creating a pipeline of scientific experiences during the entire academic career of Sitka's K-12 students. The program benefited 960 students from nine schools last year with the support of the cruise company.

youth while creating a meaningful educational experience. The program incorporates classroom visits from scientists into the curriculum at each grade level in schools, creating a pipeline of scientific experiences during the entire academic career of K-12 students. The program benefited 960 students from nine schools last year with the support of the cruise company. "Locals Onboard" – Voyij.com Partnership: Over the past three cruising seasons, the partnership with Skagway -based Voyij.com has driven more than $1 million in sales to local businesses in Alaska . The two teamed up in 2021 to help connect ship guests to the online marketplace where Alaska businesses, retailers and artists sell their crafts. More than 250 small businesses and artists across more than 45 communities from all regions of the state are listed on Voyij.com.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com , contact a trusted travel advisor, or call Celebrity Cruises on 1-800-CELEBRITY.

