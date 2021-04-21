The Sun Rises: Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Proudly Announces Return To Stage

Intermission is over!

MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil"), the world's leading producer of high-quality live entertainment, marks a milestone moment in the company's history today. The Cirque du Soleil sun is rising as the company proudly announces the reopening of four of its most iconic shows after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. "O" at Bellagio and Mystère at Treasure Island will reopen this summer in Las Vegas. For the touring show division, KOOZA will be presented in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting November 2021, while LUZIA will reopen at London's Royal Albert Hall in January 2022. Additionally, the Group's affiliate show Blue Man Group will return to Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas this summer.

"This is the moment we have all been waiting for," said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can't wait to see the lights go back on."

Intermission Is Over

Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 365 million spectators in over 90 countries since its beginnings in 1984. Today, Cirque du Soleil rises up to continue its mission to cultivate creativity and share the hope and joy that live entertainment brings.

Mystère will return to its stage at Treasure Island on June 28, 2021, and "O" will mark its first performance on July 1, 2021. Tickets are available as of 12:00 pm PT today.

LUZIA will return with an engagement at Royal Albert Hall in London starting January 12, 2022, while KOOZA will be presented under the iconic Big Top in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting November 25. Further details to be announced shortly.

Also returning to Las Vegas is Blue Man Group with performances starting June 24, 2021. Tickets go on sale April 29.

Tickets can be purchased online at:

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/o

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/mystere

www.blueman.com/las-vegas/buy-tickets

In addition, Cirque du Soleil Events and Experiences, the company's fully integrated international turnkey creative and artistic content solution provider is ramping up operations. For nearly 20 years, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences has created and produced one-of-a-kind projects for some of the world's most prestigious events, with clients in the public and private sectors across the world.

"This is only the beginning. We look forward to sharing more exciting news in the coming weeks," added Daniel Lamarre.

For more information about current show schedules, ticket information as well as our health and safety measures, visit cirquedusoleil.com. Join Cirque Club at cirqueclub.com to receive advance access to the best seats, partner promotions and insider information on the world of Cirque du Soleil. For Blue Man Group information, visit blueman.com.

Cirque du Soleil would like to send out a special thank you to its partners Air Canada, Mastercard, Realtor.com, SAP and Sun Life Global Investments for their ongoing support and for helping model an inspiring present and an even brighter future together.

To download The Sun Rises media assets, click here.

To download Blue Man Group media assets, click here.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com .

SOURCE Cirque du Soleil

Related Links

https://www.cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com

