The Sunshine Flyer Celebrates Its First Year of Operations

With a significant number of guests moved from Orlando International Airport to their preferred Walt Disney World® resort, the Sunshine Flyer continues to be the transportation leader.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer, the leading source of transportation from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® resorts, is celebrating its first year in operations. The Sunshine Flyer opened its doors on February 1st, 2022, and has been the preferred transportation experience for guests traveling to Walt Disney World® Resorts from MCO.

"As our team reflects back on our first year in operations, we are delighted and grateful to those guests who trusted us as their transportation partner," said Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer Tony Glibkowski. "As we head into our second year of operations, we maintain our commitment to improve our service to continually better serve our guests."

Throughout 2022, the Sunshine Flyer continued to improve its service to provide an enhanced experience to its guests. It expanded its fleet, obtained counter space within the airport, and recently launched Sunshine Flyer Direct which offers direct, private transportation from MCO to Walt Disney World® area resorts.

In addition to transporting a significant number of guests during 2022, the Sunshine Flyer donated 50% of its sales in the first 50 days of service to the Make-A-Wish® Foundation of Central and Northern Florida. In doing so, the Sunshine Flyer donated $279,200 to the foundation and was able to grant 30 wishes to children with critical illnesses.

"Over this past year, our team has been working very hard on providing the best experience not only for our valuable guests but also for the community," added Glibkowski. "We are very proud of what we have accomplished, but the best part is that we are just getting started. The best is yet to come."

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

