The Surge of Service Providers Partnering with Intermedia Cloud Communications Continues, Signaling a New Wave of Industry Collaborations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced a surge in new Service Provider partnerships. This wave of collaborations underscores Intermedia's commitment to enabling telecommunications carriers, referred to as Service Providers, with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions in the rapidly evolving communications landscape. The most recent collaborations include Great Plains Communications and Aureon, among others.

As the soft switch era comes to an end, Service Providers using legacy systems like Cisco/BroadSoft or Microsoft/Metaswitch are seeking modern solutions to ensure business continuity and growth. Intermedia addresses this need by delivering a complete, cloud-based communications platform purpose-built for Service Providers to quickly take to market. This approach eliminates the capital expenditures and other operational expenses associated with building and maintaining soft switch infrastructure.

With Intermedia, Service Providers can offer award-winning, highly reliable, and secure Unified Communications, collaboration, and contact center services under their own brand. Through Intermedia's offerings, the Service Providers maintain control of customer relationships, billing, and support, while Intermedia provides them with comprehensive sales, marketing, onboarding, and technical support to succeed in a highly competitive market.

Testimonials Highlighting Partnership Success

Improving Reliability and Gaining a Superior Partner Provider

For Great Plains Communications, having a high quality UCaaS product is a critical element in their business services portfolio. When their previous UC provider suffered continual outages and product development issues, they saw the opportunity to move to a better provider that's more invested in their success. They chose Intermedia. "We really appreciate that Intermedia continues to invest in their Unified Communications platform, adding technologies like AI into the mix", says Bryce Miller, Director of Product Development at Great Plains Communications. "Intermedia has a great reputation for quality and service, which we highly value. Their team has helped us get into market quickly and winning deals."

Strategic Alignment for Support and Growth

For Aureon, supporting both wholesale and retail customers is essential for any new product. Recognizing the decline of the legacy feature server market, they knew it was time to pursue a different technology path. "We wanted best-in-class UC and Contact Center products that we could offer on both a wholesale and retail basis, and Intermedia fit our needs perfectly," says Francis Wenthold, Product Engineer at Aureon. "Intermedia's extensive experience and cutting-edge CCaaS offerings made them the ideal partner for us. We needed a partner who could provide a seamless and reliable transition to modern, cloud-based communications, while also supporting our unique business needs."

A Bright Future for Intermedia and Its Partners

Intermedia's differentiated approach to empowering Service Providers with white-label solutions has proven to be a key driver of the company's momentum with those partners. By allowing Service Providers to retain their brand identity and control over customer relationships, Intermedia ensures a seamless integration of its services into partners' existing offerings.

"We are thrilled to see such a positive response from our Service Provider partners," said Jonathan McCormick, COO of Intermedia. "Having partnered with Service Providers for a long time now, this recent surge in partnerships marks just another chapter in our enduring collaboration. Our focus has always been on providing outstanding support and solutions to help our partners succeed. This continued momentum is a testament to the strength of our platform and our unwavering commitment to our partners' success."

As Intermedia continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the company remains dedicated to fostering strong, collaborative relationships with its partners. This strategic focus helps ensure that both Intermedia and its partners are well-positioned to navigate the dynamic communications industry and achieve long-term success.

For more information on Intermedia's Service Providers programs and solutions, visit: https://www.intermedia.com/resellers/service-providers.

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

