The Sustainability Series Sponsored by Daikin with HGTV's Dave & Jenny Marrs Premieres its Second Season in October

The new, second season of the miniseries offers insights for homeowners interested in reducing their impact to live more sustainably

WALLER, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching October 1, 2024, season two of the " Sustainability Series ," sponsored by Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), is designed to raise awareness around issues affecting our world today. Season two will strive to educate, inspire, and transform how audiences perceive and practice sustainability, simplifying complex concepts for consumers and homeowners with practical tips to help them ensure a sustainable future.

Hosted by Dave Marrs of HGTV's " Fixer to Fabulous " a renowned expert craftsman, builder, and general contractor; and Marc Bellanger, Vice President of Marketing for Daikin, season two of the "Sustainability Series" will air as 12 unique segments. Each one is carefully curated to provide viewers with insights for incorporating sustainable practices into their daily lives. The series will feature U.S. locations, including Bentonville, Ark., Washington state, and Tulsa, Okla. as well as international locations in France and Japan.

"Sustainability is a word that many companies like to throw around without any real-world connection," said Marc Bellanger, Vice President of Marketing for Daikin and co-host of the Sustainability Series with HGTV's Dave Marrs. "We're here to take homeowners on a journey to meet the people and places that are adopting a more sustainable lifestyle."

The Sustainability Series episodes will be broadcast nationally on HGTV , as three-minute segments airing in prime-time programming. The full-length episodes will be available to audiences via a dedicated YouTube Channel, as well as by Daikin's and Dave Marrs' social media channels.

Tune Into Season 2

Season 2 of the Sustainability Series premieres nationally on Tuesday, October 1st. Tune into "100 Day Dream Home" on HGTV at 9pm EDT/8pm CDT to catch the first segment of this season's exciting new take on sustainability in the U.S and across the globe.

To view the Season 2 teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS9WV45xC9Q

For more information visit www.sustainabilityseries.com

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 98,162 employees worldwide and a leading indoor comfort solutions provider. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® and Quietflex brand products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, Texas. For additional information, visitdaikincomfort.com.

