The Sweet Side of Nespresso: Nespresso Launches New Products as a Result of Sustainable Coffee Farming

For the first time, the brand goes beyond coffee, machines and accessories to introduce an all-new range of honey-based products that unite its coffees with nectar from its coffee blossoms.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nespresso USA is introducing Nespresso Bloom, the brand's first range of honey products, harvested from the same coffee plants as some of your favorite Nespresso coffee. The new honey-based offerings are a testament to Nespresso's commitment to transitioning to regenerative agriculture practices.

Nespresso Bloom is a range of honey-based products, inclusive of Coffee Blossom Honey (left) and Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup (center), that are harvested from the same coffee plants as some of your favorite Nespresso coffee. Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup is the golden blend of the exclusive Coffee Blossom Honey infused with Nespresso coffee, designed to elevate coffee moments and beyond. A byproduct of the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program™, the new honey-based offerings are a testament to Nespresso’s commitment to supporting farmers in transitioning to regenerative agriculture practices.

"Supporting responsible practices in coffee farming has always been part of Nespresso's DNA, and this pilot is a result of how sustainability is fueling our innovation strategy," said Alfonso Gonzalez Loeschen, CEO, Nespresso North America. "Our job is to protect the future of coffee while delivering a differentiated and superior coffee experience, which is what we know our customers are excited by. Nespresso Bloom is just that, as a first-of-its-kind offering for us."

As honey continues to pop up on #coffeetok and in coffee shops nationwide as a deliciously refined way to sweeten your morning cup, the Nespresso Bloom range offers coffee drinkers a new way to elevate the flavor of their coffee and meals.

Harvested from the same flowers as the coffee of Nespresso Master Origins Colombia capsule, the first two products from the Nespresso Bloom range offer endless possibilities for pairing with coffee, pastries, breakfast bites and more:

Coffee Blossom Honey is a raw honey with delicate floral flavor and velvety, smooth, caramel and vanilla notes that perfectly complements Nespresso coffee. Beyond beverages, the Coffee Blossom Honey is perfect for drizzling on affogato, yogurt, whipped ricotta and more.

Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup is the golden blend of the exclusive Coffee Blossom Honey infused with Nespresso coffee, designed to easily enhance customers' favorite recipes. It adds a refined coffee flavor with velvety, smooth, caramel and vanilla notes to macchiatos, espresso martinis and even waffles.

NEW PRODUCTS, SAME COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE COFFEE SOURCING

For 20 years, the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program™ has been working directly with coffee farmers to improve the quality of their coffee and protect their land for the future through sustainable agriculture practices to help ensure they have a fair income for years to come.

Because bees play an integral role in the production of coffee cherries, the threat of climate change and other factors like usage of pesticides are putting bees – and coffee – at risk. While climate change threatens biodiversity and the livelihoods of coffee farmers, Nespresso is committed to ensuring a quality coffee crop can survive in future generations.

Given Nespresso's long history of working with coffee farmers between the hills of the Andes Mountains in the Caldas-Antioquia region of Colombia, the region is ripe to pilot this kind of innovation. The country possesses the highest number of AAA farms that are Rainforest Alliance certified and the farmers are particularly engaged in exploring regenerative agriculture practices, like beekeeping.

Since 2020, Nespresso has been working with UBEES to integrate beehives and monitoring technology on Nespresso AAA farms in Caldas. With UBEES, Nespresso helps farmers become beekeepers to further regenerative agriculture efforts, promote natural pollination of the coffee plants and increase farmers' earning potential.

HOW TO GET A TASTE OF THE SWEET STUFF

The products will first be available exclusively in Nespresso Boutiques in New York City (Madison Avenue) and San Francisco (Walnut Creek) starting August 7. On August 21, Coffee Blossom Honey and Coffee Blossom Honey Syrup will also be available nationwide on Nespresso.com. Only limited quantities of Honey Bloom products are available due to the first harvest's size. To explore the sweet side of Nespresso, including recipe inspiration and more, visit https://www.nespresso.com/us/en/bloom-honey.

INNOVATION WITH THE NESTLE R+D LAUSANNE ACCELERATOR

Nespresso Bloom has been developed in partnership with the Nestlé R+D Accelerator in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Accelerator program is designed to empower entrepreneurs, enabling them to shape the future of food by integrating cutting-edge scientific discoveries and technological advancements with a consumer-centric approach. This ambitious project focuses on understanding, measuring, and supporting the transition to regenerative agriculture by implementing robust scientific tracking systems on Nespresso AAA farms.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 150,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 7,900 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14'000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

