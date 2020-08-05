The Syndicate Group Exits Stealth; Launches New Strategic Capital Model

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Syndicate Group (TSG), a boutique venture capital firm which helps startups scale faster by organizing investment from their channel partners, has exited stealth mode to announce over seven investments with its new strategic capital model.

TSG's channel-venture model is a highly differentiated venture business model centered around key relationships with channel partners. The company provides channel partners with access to exclusive investment opportunities with startups which are uniquely positioned to help drive growth and are supported via resale relationships. TSG's highly selective model vets only the fastest growing Silicon Valley startups that have a channel strategy in place and leverages a proprietary technology platform that helps match startups with the right investors and partners to bring them to market.

Led by Chad Cardenas, former Trace3 President and Chief Innovation Officer, the TSG Platform has more than 45 top tier enterprise tech focused VC firms for sharing deal flow and co-investing, and boasts more than 445 channel companies and almost 3,000 strategic individuals. The channel experience and the channel network behind Cardenas' team creates a highly competitive advantage for companies jockeying for position as leaders in their fields.

Cardenas proved that TSG's network-based venture model, supported by channels, was highly effective when his previous company, InstantScale Ventures, completed an exceptional track record of investments including AppDynamics, CrowdStrike, Nutanix, Skyhigh Networks and CliQr. These companies now have an aggregate market value of over $30 billion. This record is unparalleled in the venture industry and is now being applied at scale via the proprietary TSG Platform.

The TSG advisory team includes Mohit Aron, co-founder of Nutanix and the CEO and founder of Cohesity, as well as former NetApp Chairman and CEO Dan Warmenhoven.

"TSG has created an innovative platform that aligns the incentives and goals of the startup with the ecosystem of strategic partners," said Warmenhoven, TSG board advisor. "This approach enables startups to have greater speed to market while granting exclusive private investment access to strategic partners."

"The model embraced by TSG to strategically support a company's growth is unique and can offer a competitive advantage to startups across multiple verticals and industries," said Mohit Aron, TSG Startup Advisor.

TSG is a strategic investor and go-to-market partner of companies including Cohesity, as they reinvent data management by eliminating mass data fragmentation; Harness, the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service platform; Bitglass, the world's leading Cloud Access Security Broker; Trifacta, empowering enterprise teams to solve problems through data wrangling; VAST Data, bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise; Synack, the ultimate cyber security weapon; and BigPanda, which focuses on automating IT Ops to meet the demands of digital transformation.

"The channel investment model is long overdue for VARs and Integrators as they strive to stay current on emerging tech and search for differentiated value," said Joe Corbett, President and COO of Cumberland Group, a technology advisory and services firm, adding, "TSG's Strategic Capital Program helps us establish valuable resale relationships at an earlier stage, while letting us invest like a VC into the companies we know we can help grow faster."

"Since The Syndicate Group launched in 2017, our model and supporting platform have demonstrated traction for Silicon Valley's best and brightest," said Chad Cardenas, founder of TSG. "Aligning the interests of the channel with winning blue-chip technology companies is our recipe for huge success. We are not only incredibly selective about the caliber and quality of companies that we invite into our program, but we also only seek those companies that we know we can strategically support."

About TSG

TSG is a boutique venture firm established in 2017 to help startups scale faster by organizing exclusive investment access for their channel partners. The TSG Platform accelerates startups' go-to-market efforts by helping them get connected to relevant channel partners and convert them into investors, capturing mindshare and focus all the way through exit. Channel partners in the TSG network are able to stay ahead of emerging tech trends, gaining early access to great resale relationships as well as sharing in the value-growth upside of the greatest enterprise tech companies through private, pre-IPO investments.

