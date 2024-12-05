The Synergy Company Achieves B Corp Recertification with a Significant Score Increase

MOAB, Utah, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Company, a leading producer of organic supplements, proudly announces its recertification as a Certified B Corporation, earning a significant increase in its B Impact Assessment (BIA) score from 93.8 in 2021 to an impressive 111.3 in 2024. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering dedication to social and environmental responsibility and reflects substantial progress in five critical areas assessed by B Lab, the non-profit entity behind B Corp Certification.

"Our recertification as a B Corp, alongside this substantial increase in our BIA score, highlights our approach to sustainability, transparency, and ethical business practices as a tool for positive change," said Zacharia Levine, The Synergy Company's Director of People & Sustainability. "We believe in using business as a powerful force for good, and this achievement is a direct testament to our entire team's thoughtful and measurable actions taken in recent years. Alongside the entire B Corp community, we continue to push the boundaries of what responsible companies can accomplish by putting purpose on par with profit."

Progress Across Key Impact Areas

The Synergy Company's improved score reflects its ongoing efforts in five key areas of the BIA: Customers, Governance, Environment, Workers, and Community. Each of these dimensions represents critical areas where the company has focused its efforts to create positive impacts, including but not limited to:

Customers: The Synergy Company exists to transform personal and planetary wellness. As a starting place, the company never compromises on the quality or purity of its ingredients. To verify that, Synergy acquired National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) safety and quality certification. With its consumer-first approach, Synergy has regularly and proactively gathered direct customer feedback—appreciative and constructive—through focus groups. By continuing to offer live, five-days-a-week customer support, Synergy places exceptional service at the forefront of its business, ensuring that it not only meets but anticipates the evolving wants and needs of its customers.

Governance : Transparency and accountability are core to The Synergy Company's governance practices. The company has conducted a double materiality assessment to ensure it is measuring, monitoring, and reporting on the most important and impactful issues within the dietary supplement industry. Synergy's executive leadership and Board of Advisors hold quarterly reviews of these areas to track performance against priorities, ensuring the alignment of all business practices with its mission to nurture the health and well-being of people, place, and planet. Additionally, the company provides employees with personal and corporate financial literacy education. Through purpose-first job descriptions, performance accountability, and consistent investments in professional development, the company is linking roles across the organization to its broader goals for positive global impact.

Environment: The Synergy Company continues to lead by example in environmental sustainability, reducing its electricity consumption by 18% since its base certification year and offsetting over 100% of its energy needs with renewable energy credits. The company has expanded its environmental initiatives by completing comprehensive greenhouse gas inventories for Scope 1, 2, and 3, gathering data for lifecycle assessments of its botanical ingredients, and committing to minimizing waste at its manufacturing facility. By integrating regenerative business practices into every facet of the company, Synergy is working to set a higher standard for environmental responsibility in the industry.

Workers: Synergy has made significant strides in promoting fair and equitable pay and employee well-being. Their most recent pay equity analysis, conducted last year, indicates that 100% of employees earn above the individual living wage, and 90% earn above the family living wage. Synergy has also introduced enhanced parental leave and various employee wellness policies, earning recognition as one of Utah's Top 100 Companies Championing Women in the Workplace and as an Employee Wellness Innovator by the Utah Worksite Wellness Council, affirming its position as a leader in equitable workplace practices. Additionally, the company has expanded and enhanced on-the-job learning, professional development, and career advancement opportunities for staff at all levels of the organization.

Community: The Synergy Company actively contributes to community prosperity through its support of local nonprofits and government initiatives aimed at promoting resilience and well-being. Its on-site childcare facility provides affordable care for the children of employees and the broader public, helping to meet a critical community need. Within the community, the company has contributed to basic needs programs for the most vulnerable populations as well as arts and culture exposure for local youth. Additionally, Synergy strengthens its sourcing practices by maintaining long-term relationships with values-aligned suppliers, ensuring its procurement strategies reflect a commitment to ethical, sustainable partnerships that benefit both people and the planet.

With a score of 111.3, The Synergy Company significantly surpasses the 80 points required for B Corp certification and the 50.9-point median for ordinary businesses. This exceptional achievement solidifies Synergy's leadership in corporate responsibility practices, setting a high standard for what is possible when businesses focus on making a positive impact.

"Our success stems from the unwavering support of our owners and executive team, the hard work and dedication of our employees, and the pride our suppliers take in producing high quality, organic ingredients for our products. However, we never rest on our laurels," added Levine. "As we continue to evolve and expand our impact, we remain focused on our mission to nourish and enhance people's life experiences and cultivate their innate potentials. Doing so in a way that honors and respects the one planet we inhabit represents our unchangeable north star. Synergy's B Corp recertification demonstrates that we don't just talk about change – we make it happen."

Looking ahead, The Synergy Company will continue to innovate, deepen its sustainability efforts, and set new benchmarks for responsible business practices. The company remains steadfast in its mission to create the best nutritional supplement products available, fostering a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

For more information on The Synergy Company and its sustainability initiatives, please visit thesynergycompany.com or refer to the 2023 Positive Impact Report.

