The Synergy of Supplements and Fitness

Dance2Fit Founder Jessica Bass James Knew the Right Supplements Were Important for Fitness — So She Made Her Own

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When individuals are able to eat a thoroughly well-rounded diet, they can get all of the nutrients that their bodies need. However, between inconsistent and hectic schedules, limited food choices at times, and a myriad of other interfering factors, it's difficult to always get precisely the right nutrients on a consistent basis. That's why so many people turn to supplements to fill the gaps in their diets .

Supplements offer a way for your body to get appropriate amounts of certain nutrients throughout the day. Often this is done in conjunction with exercise and fitness. For instance, protein powders are common pre-workout supplements that help optimize a workout. As long as a supplement is safe and is used in conjunction with (rather than in place of) a healthy diet, it can go a long way in maximizing an individual's fitness efforts.

The problem is finding the right supplements for an individual's activities. There is a sea of different options and labels available, and many of these are designed with a target audience or need in mind. This is what led to the creation of D2Fit Nutrition. The targeted line of sports nutrition supplements was created by industry fitness icon Jessica Bass James. James is well-known for her Dance2Fit program, which helps individuals, especially women, stay fit as part of a sprawling yet tight-knit online and in-person community.

Dance2Fit offers a way to exercise through a high-intensity workout that utilizes a unique blend of hip-hop music, dance, and fitness exercises. However, James knew that there was something missing — properly fueling the body so that it could go the distance. The certified fitness instructor created D2Fit Nutrition as the answer. "The supplements in D2Fit Nutrition are tailored toward the crowd that we have at Dance2Fit," says James, "The 4in1 Kick Start helps women support a healthy metabolism, burn fat, and support increased energy. The Multi Collagen Pre Workout helps them increase focus and endurance — and strengthen their hair, skin, and nails, too. It even comes in great sour gummy and fruit punch flavors, so it's as easy on the taste buds as it is helpful for the body."

James explains that the goal with D2Fit is the same as that of Dance2Fit, "We want to help women feel confident, strong, and energized each and every day. Supplements aren't a workout cheat sheet. You can't take them and call it a day. But they can go a long way in supporting regular exercise and a healthy diet — which ultimately turns fitness goals into a reality."

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

