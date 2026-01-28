The Tacoma Makes History… Again!

Toyota Tacoma Named Truck of Texas for the second year in a row at the Texas Auto Writers Association Annual Truck Rodeo

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma made history last year when it was the first midsize pickup truck to win the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Truck of Texas. It topped itself in 2026, becoming a back-to-back winner when awarded the title Truck of Texas by TAWA at its 32nd annual Texas Truck Rodeo event. This marks the fourth time in five years a Toyota pickup has taken the top award at the Truck Rodeo, with the full-size Toyota Tundra earning honors in 2022 and 2024.

"It's great to see Tacoma win the Truck of Texas again for the second year in a row. It caps a great 2025 with its best-selling year ever, continuing a run as the most popular midsize pickup in the U.S. the last 21 years in a row," said Brock Cartlidge, senior manager of Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communities. "We appreciate TAWA's members recognizing the Tacoma as the first Truck of Texas from a segment other than full-size pickup."

The fourth-generation Tacoma debuted in the spring of 2023 with two new powertrains, including the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, with a total system output of up to 326 horsepower and a whopping 465 lb.-ft. of torque, a 75 percent increase in torque compared to the previous generation V-6 powered truck. Designed by Calty Design Research in California, engineered by TMNA R&D in Ann Arbor, and assembled for North America, Tacoma offers 11 unique grades to fit various lifestyles and customer needs. The Trailhunter grade builds upon Toyota's legendary off-road and overlanding credibility with purpose-built engineering and robust components.

The Baja-inspired TRD Pro debuted the segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat for enhanced off-road driving control and comfort, while the Trailhunter grade is a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID.

TAWA's annual Texas Truck Rodeo brings together journalists to evaluate automakers' latest trucks and SUVs on an off-road course and a street drive. The fall event was held at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance, and personal appeal.

"Earning Truck of Texas honors for the second consecutive year underscores how the Toyota Tacoma continues to set the benchmark for durability, capability, and real-world performance as judged by the Texas Auto Writers Association," said TAWA President Cory Fourniquet.

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive-journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

