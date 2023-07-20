The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter Earnings

The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 13:27 ET

BOSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended May 31, 2023.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $35.74 as of the close of business on May 31, 2023. This represents an increase of $3.42 per share from the net asset value per share of $32.32 reported on Feb 28, 2023. The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on May 31, 2023, was $28.67, representing a discount to net asset value of 19.78%. This represents an increase of $1.96 per share from the share price of $26.71 on February 28, 2023, which represented a discount to net asset value of 17.36%. The Fund had a total return of 10.58% for the three months ended May 31, 2023 based on the change in its net asset value. For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 6.40% (in US$ terms).

For the nine month period ended May 31, 2023, the Fund's net asset value per share increased $5.78 per share from the net asset value per share of $29.96 reported on August 31, 2022.  For the nine month period ended May 31, 2023, the share price, as traded on the NYSE, increased $3.47 per share from the share price of $25.20 reported on August 31, 2022.  The Fund had a total return of 19.29% for the nine month period ended May 31, 2023 based on the change in its net asset value. For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned 17.70% (in US$ terms).

For the three month period ended May 31, 2023, the Fund had net realized gains of $1,210,255 on investments and foreign currency transactions and an increase in net unrealized appreciation of $24,413,350 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and interest income less operating expenses) for the same period was $65,714 [corrected].

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

May 31,

 May 31,

May 31,

 May 31,

2023

2023

2022

2022






Total Net Assets

$266,972,230

$266,972,230

$262,803,553

$262,803,553






Gross Investment Income

$781,065

$1,648,946

$513,698

$1,634,027

Per Share

$0.10

$0.22

$0.07

$0.22






Net Investment Income (Loss)

$(65,714)

$(730,041)

$307,749

$(430,324)

Per Share

$(0.01)

$(0.10)

$0.04

$(0.06)






Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments




 and Foreign Currency Transactions

$1,210,255

$(3,465,932)

$(16,177,574)

$(3,569,938)






Change in Net Unrealized




Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments

$24,413,350

$47,352,607

$(22,848,882)

$(31,319,627)

and Foreign Currency Translations










Total Realized and Unrealized




Gain (Loss) on Investments

$25,623,605

$42,886,675

$(39,026,455)

$(34,889,564)

Per Share

$3.43

$5.87

$(5.22)

$(4.67)






Net Increase (Decrease) in Net




Assets Resulting from Operations

$25,557,891

$43,156,634

$(38,718,707)

$(35,319,888)

Per Share

$3.42

$5.78

$(5.18)

$(4.73)

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.  Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523. 

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
1-800-426-5523
www.thetaiwanfund.com

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

